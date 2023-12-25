Michael Mann and Adam Driver put the pedal to the metal in Ferrari, their new biopic about the legendary carmaker Enzo Ferrari during a particularly turbulent time in his life. Now that the movie is playing, where and how can you watch Ferrari?

Fast cars have been big draws with movies in recent years, whether it's in the world of Mad Max or the Fast and the Furious. But don't let the biopic trappings fool you, as our What to Watch Ferrari review points out the racing scenes in the movie are as thrilling as any car stunt you've seen on screen in recent years.

Eager to check that out for yourself? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Ferrari right now.

How to watch Ferrari in movie theaters

You have to race to a movie theater to watch Ferrari, which is playing exclusively in movie theaters as of December 25 in the US and December 26 in the UK.

To find out where exactly Ferrari is playing near you, check out the movie's official website or check out Fandango, which will show you everywhere the movie is playing in your area, what time there are showings and allow you to buy tickets for the movie directly online.

Another option to find and get tickets to Ferrari is with movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These programs, available in both the US and UK, not only give you the info of what is playing but can also save you money on frequent trips to the movies. Depending on the program, movie fans can get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Ferrari streaming?

Ferrari is not available to stream right now, as the movie is only playing in theaters at this point.

There is no info as to when Ferrari is going to be available for streaming or at-home digital viewing, nor on what streaming service it'll pop up on first when it does become available. We'll keep this post updated as that information is announced.

What else to know about Ferrari

2015 was the last time that we had a Michael Mann-directed movie, so it certainly is a special occasion to have a new movie from the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. So what brought Mann back to the big screen? Here is the official synopsis for Ferrari, written by Troy Kennedy Martin and based on an Enzo Ferrari biography by Brock Yates:

"It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia."

Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari, with the rest of the cast including Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Jack O'Connell, Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey and Gabriel Leone.

In addition to What to Watch's four-star Ferrari review we linked to above, the movie has gotten a mostly positive reception. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes , Ferrari as a 73% "Fresh" score as of December 22.

Check out the Ferrari trailer directly below to get a visual sense if this is a movie you're interested in checking out.