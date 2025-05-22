Tom Cruise risks his life for our entertainment yet again in one of the most anticipated blockbuster movies of 2025. You can quell that anticipation as you can now watch Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning for yourself.

For almost 30 years, Cruise has led the Mission: Impossible franchise, with this most recent entry marking the eighth time Cruise’s Ethan Hunt has made it his mission to save the world. This also is widely expected to be the final Mission: Impossible movie, so you know that they are going to pull out all the stops to make this one to remember.

So, should you choose to accept, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

How to watch Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning in movie theaters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is now playing exclusively in movie theaters around the world. Not only that, the movie is also being shown on IMAX screens where available, making the action literally larger than life.

In order to find when, where and in what format Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. Either option will be able to show you all of the movie theaters in your area where Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is playing, at what time and if IMAX is available. You can also buy your tickets for the movie online ahead of time.

Frequent moviegoers, especially those who have a favorite movie theater to visit, you may want to also look at movie theater subscription and membership programs. In addition to sharing all the information on what movies and playing at the theater and when, these programs (offered by a range of US and UK movie theater chains) allow movie fans to get free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning streaming?

No, you cannot stream Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning right now.

For the time being, the only place to watch Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is at a movie theater. While nothing is confirmed about The Final Reckoning’s at-home plans, we can assume that it will first be made available via digital on-demand platforms before it debuts on a major streaming service.

As for what streaming service that will end up being, since Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is a Paramount Pictures movie, it’s all but certain that the movie will stream first on Paramount Plus.

We’ll update this post as more information about Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’s streaming plans are announced.

What else to know about Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is a continuation of the story that began in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning (the eighth movie was originally titled Dead Reckoning Part 2 before it was reworked to The Final Reckoning).

The movie’s synopsis just reads, “Our lives our the sum of our choices,” but based on what happened in the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning ending, we know that Ethan Hunt and his time are in a race against an incredibly dangerous artificial intelligence, known as The Entity, as they try to find a sunken submarine that holds the key to defeating The Entity before it can gather another power to bring the world under its digital thumb.

In addition to Cruise, the movie brings back Mission: Impossible regulars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Basett and Henry Czerny, and Dead Reckoning stars Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis. New additions to the cast include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham and Tramell Tillman. Christopher McQuarrie directs, as he has every Mission: Impossible move since Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.

Read What to Watch’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning review for our thoughts on the action movie, but if you want to know what the general consensus among critics is, as of May 22 The Final Reckoning is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning to get a sneak peek of the movie if you need any final convincing: