Home and Away spoilers: WHO offers Lacey $100,000?
Airs Thursday 28 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) remains at odds with her dad, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She is unhappy about David's decision to sell their family home.
There are so many memories of Lacey's late mum attached to the place.
Things take a further development when David reveals he wants to give Lacey $100,000!
It's her share of the house sale.
David wants his estranged daughter to have the money, if she is determined to lead an independent life.
But when talk turns to Lacey's hated sister Jo (Maddison Brown), dad and daughter clash over the money.
With Lacey believing that Jo doesn't deserve any special treatment after her involvement in the car crash that killed their mum...
Social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is surprised to hear that Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) wants to apply to adopt Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray).
Roo has only been fostering Cohen for a short while.
Harper encourages Roo to have a chat with Cohen and find out how he feels about being adopted.
Cohen may still be holding onto the hope of being reunited with his mum Samantha, who is currently serving a 12-month prison sentence.
Will Cohen agree to being adopted by Roo?
MEANWHILE, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) has a heart-to-heart with boyfriend Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown).
Dana is devastated after finding out that her beach house landlady Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Dana's opens up to Sonny about her own troubled family past and why Irene has become a mother figure to her in Summer Bay.
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
