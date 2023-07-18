Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two: release date, cast and everything we know about the movie

Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt has at least one more mission to complete, as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two not only looks to conclude the story that began in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, but has been mentioned as the possible last movie in the blockbuster franchise that dates back to 1996 (per Variety ).

Whether or not that proves true remains to be seen, but after Dead Reckoning Part One received a "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% and was one of the buzziest summer blockbuster movies of 2023, there is excitement to see how this mission concludes.

As we wait for that, here is everything we know about Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two.

We are already less than a year away from Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two premiering in movie theaters, as the sequel has a release date of June 28, 2024. At least that's the case right now.

Because of the ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood, production on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two has been halted. Variety has reported that most of the major action sequences for the movie are completed, but there is still additional things left to be shot. The longer actors and studios are at odds, the greater the chance that the above date could be moved.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two plot

Plot details for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two are not readily available, but we can make some guesses as to what lies in store for Ethan Hunt and his IMF team in the sequel based on what happened in Part One (SPOILER ALERT).

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One sees Ethan and his team try to take down an artificial intelligence system known as The Entity that can distort the truth and has the ability to learn and become more powerful. To do so, they need to gain possession of a key that would give them access to The Entity. Standing in their way is Gabriel, a dangerous man with a connection to Ethan's past, who serves as the human representative for The Entity.

Get an in-depth breakdown of the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One ending here, but to sum up, Ethan and his team are able to get the key, but now they must find the sunken submarine that houses The Entity's source code.

The search for the sub and how to get to it and shut down The Entity are almost certainly going to be key plot points in Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two cast

First and foremost, Tom Cruise will once again star as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. The actor has starred in every Mission: Impossible movie (as well as served as a producer) as the franchise has become nearly indistinguishable from him.

We can also expect to see the members of his IMF team return, including Ving Rhames as Luther, Simon Pegg as Benji and, as a new addition, Hayley Atwell's Grace.

Likely to be trying to stop Ethan and crew once again is going to be Gabriel, played by Esai Morales.

Also expected to reprise their roles from Dead Reckoning Part One cast are Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas and Mariela Garriga.

There are also a number of confirmed new additions to the cast, including Holt McCallany (Mindhunters) as Secretary of State Bernstein, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) in an unspecified role, Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Janet McTeer (The Menu) and Lucy Tulugarjuk (Tia and Piujuq).

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two trailer

There is no trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, but Tom Cruise did preview one of the stunts for the movie at the 2023 CinemaCon event. Check it out directly below:

Christopher McQuarrie movies

As he has since Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, Christopher McQuarrie is going to be the director for the franchise's next adventure. Here is McQuarrie's full list of feature film directing credits:

The Way of the Gun (2000)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

In addition to directing, McQuarrie has written all of the Mission: Impossible movies that he has directed, as well as well-known movies like The Usual Suspects, Valkyrie, Edge of Tomorrow and Top Gun: Maverick.

How to watch the Mission: Impossible movies

As of publication, the first six Mission: Impossible movies are all available to stream on Paramount Plus. The first four are also available to stream for free on Pluto TV.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters, but when it does become available for streaming, it is almost certainly going to do so on Paramount Plus.