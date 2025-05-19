A Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan movie? I’ll buy a ticket right now

Tom Cruise is the ultimate showman, as evidenced by the myriad of death-defying stunts that he has done for the Mission: Impossible franchise and beyond, all for the audience’s enjoyment. But he also may be one of the better promoters of movies we have right now, always willing to praise the work of others (like the Oppenheimer and Barbie double feature).

That continued even at the premiere of his own movie, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, on May 18 in New York. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cruise quickly turned a question around about him being “the last movie star” to praise the work of many other talented actors, including specifically calling out Michael B. Jordan and his most recent movie, Sinners (I agree with Cruise, as I called Sinners the “first truly great movie of the year”).

Amid all the praise, however, Cruise snuck in a line that should get all movie fans’ ears perked up. Continuing to talk about Jordan, Cruise said, “We’re going to make a movie, that’s what we’re going to do.” Don’t tease me like that Tom, because a Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan movie would immediately become one of my most anticipated upcoming movies.

To be clear, from the information that is currently available, there is no project that Cruise and Jordan are lined up to work together on. But come on Hollywood, you’ve got to seize on this opportunity.

While you could simply call this a throwaway line from Cruise, he clearly does have a strong respect for Jordan, and by all indications, likewise for Jordan. The Sinners star appeared at the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. And prior to Cruise saying they should do a movie together, Cruise said he “was a huge fan” of Jordan and Coogler’s work, calling Sinners “amazing.”

Of course, both actors are also incredibly busy. While by all indications, Cruise is wrapping up his time with the Mission: Impossible franchise after Final Reckoning (though we did think that a couple of times before), he still has plenty of upcoming projects already on the docket. Among them are a movie with Ajelandro G. Iñárritu, a couple of more movies with The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie (Broadsword and The Gauntlet), he plans to shoot the first ever movie in outer space and the constant rumors of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

Jordan, meanwhile, is tapped to star in a Rainbow Six movie, is planning on directing and starring in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, is lining up another movie with Ryan Coogler currently titled Wrong Answer, and has sequels to Creed and I Am Legend in development.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But you can’t always count on a project happening in Hollywood until the cameras start rolling (and sometimes even then it’s not always a guarantee). Should an idea come up with Cruise and Jordan, who knows, maybe that gets fast-tracked, and a couple of these projects take a back seat.

I don’t know if a Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan movie will happen. But I’m going to keep hoping for it because having these two Hollywood megastars would be a sight to see, one absolutely worthy of the big screen.

Check the clip of the Tom Cruise red carpet interview from Entertainment Tonight right here: