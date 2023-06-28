Oppenheimer and Barbie double feature? Tom Cruise is in

If you were thinking about doing an Oppenheimer and Barbie double feature, then you're in good company with Tom Cruise it seems.

Movie fans have long been looking forward to July 21, when both Christopher Nolan's historical epic and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's glittery Barbie movie are set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters. But a question has often been which movie should they go see?

Cruise took to social media to pose the idea that moviegoers don't need to make that kind of Sophie's choice, instead they should perhaps heed the advice of a classic commercial: why not both?

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAeJune 28, 2023 See more

The tweet sees Cruise and his Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie with tickets to multiple summer blockbuster movies that are coming up over the next few weeks. The first is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, to which Cruise congratulates star Harrison Ford on his years as the classic character. The other two are for the aforementioned Oppenheimer and Barbie movies. Of course the seventh Mission: Impossible movie is one of those new movies as well, but Cruise and McQuarrie probably don't need tickets to see that one.

If you're curious, it looks like Cruise and McQuarrie are at a Cineworld movie theater location in the UK based on the ticket stubs. And actually, if you zoom in on the pictures enough, they certainly look like legit tickets for these movies, as The Dial of Destiny is dated for June 28 and the Oppenheimer and Barbie tickets are dated for July 21. Cruise has previously said that he likes to go see movies with general audiences, revealing he sometimes dresses up in disguise to see movies.

Cruise has been a big supporter of movie theaters in recent years, holding Top Gun: Maverick for theaters instead of heading to streaming earlier (becoming one of the biggest movies ever in the process) and sending personal messages to the movie theater industry at major events like CinemaCon.

Some of you may be thinking, "sure, Tom Cruise can see both movies in one day with all the money he makes, but movie tickets are expensive." You're not wrong, but there are ways to help with that if you're interested, highlighted by WTW's guide of the best movie theater subscription and membership deals for both US and UK movie theater chains.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out now in the UK and releases in the US on June 30, while Oppenheimer and Barbie both release on July 21. Cruise's Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One releases on July. 12

