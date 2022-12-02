Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford once again starring. You can almost hear the famous theme...

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final movie in the epic saga, sees Harrison Ford returning for one last crack of the whip at playing the adventurer.

A first-look snap shows Ford once again wearing the most famous hat in cinema and carrying a flashlight as he navigates a terrifying-looking rope bridge. And now a further image (below) has been revealed.

We now know the film is set in 1969 and will see Indiana battling ex-Nazis who are now running the moon-landing program.

Ford has said he's “really proud” of the new movie, which is good news for fans who were largely underwhelmed by the previous outing, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

That movie peaked after about 15 minutes and never really recovered! Hopefully, Indiana Jones 5 can capture the magic of 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, undoubtedly one of the greatest adventure movies of all time.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) also had its moments, while Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) saw Ford and Sean Connery wonderfully team-up.

Ford has further promised the movie is "fantastic" in an emotional speech he made at Disney's D23 Expo event.

We also now have a new picture (below, which comes via Empire) and further plot details.

Here's everything we know about Indiana Jones 5…

Take a first look at Indiana Jones 5, from Empire's major world-exclusive new issue.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Desinty is due to be released on June 30, 2023. However, given that is still a long way off there has to be a chance this could move. The film has already been delayed several times.

Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold surprised fans at #D23Expo. The new Indiana Jones film is coming to theaters in 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer

The first official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is here and it is sure to bring back plenty of great memories for fans of the franchise, including Indy and Sallah reuniting, more Nazis and even a Star Wars Easter egg, plus teases some of the new antics that Indy gets himself into (like bringing a whip to a gun fight). Watch the trailer right here:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast

Harrison Ford — seen here in the Temple of Doom — leads the cast. (Image credit: Paramount)

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana and the rest of the cast is top draw, as you’d expect from a huge Hollywood movie. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, Shaunette Renée Wilson and John Rhys-Davies, back as Sallah, are among the stars lined up.

Mads Mikkelsen, who plays villain Voller, spoke to Variety about his excitement in co-starring alongside Ford, saying: "Every day of shooting felt like a real Indiana Jones film. It felt like going back to scratch. Everything looked like it. Harrison was there wearing his [Indiana Jones] clothes. It was just a brilliant experience."

Talking about his character to Empire, he added: "He's a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny plot

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are seen during Indiana Jones 5 filming in Sicily, Italy. (Image credit: Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

Indiana Jones will be older, we know that much, but few other plot details have emerged. Some behind-the-scenes shots turned up in the papers from a location in Sicily. Rather oddly they showed a group of actors dressed as Roman gladiators, so it will be interesting to see how that fits in!

There was also a scene that apparently showed Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character rescuing Indiana. This will be the first film where Star Wars great George Lucas hasn't been involved in writing it. Lucas played a crucial part in the stories for all the previous films and it's a worry for fans that Lucas isn’t involved this time.

Although far from confirmed, there are rumors that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character Helena could take over the franchise. We'd imagine that will depend on how movie-goers receive the picture.

Further plot details have emerged which reveal the film will be set in 1969 in the middle of the space race. "The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis," co-writer Jez Butterworth told Empire. So it looks like Indiana will once again be battling the Nazis.

Who's the director of Indiana Jones 5?

James Mangold rather than Steven Spielberg is directing. Spielberg directed the first four movies and is still a producer on this outing. Mangold’s directing credits include Walk the Line (2005), 3:10 to Yuma (2007) and The Wolverine (2013).

Mangold commented on Twitter that he’s determined the film will be a success. “I understand wariness. I live it. I don’t know if I’ll make you happy but my team and I will knock ourselves out trying to make something good.”

Is John Williams composing for Indiana Jones 5?

Yes! Legendary composer John Williams has composed music for Indiana Jones 5. Williams, whose long list of credits include Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Jaws, has actually teased some of the music from the theme already. Here's the theme for Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge...