I’m baffled that The Young and the Restless’ Billy is overlooking his nephew’s death for the sake of Chancellor

Admittedly, The Young and the Restless' Billy (Jason Thompson) hasn’t always been my favorite Genoa City resident, but I actually felt bad for him when Victor (Eric Braeden) convinced Jill (Jess Walton) to sell Chancellor, leaving Billy without a job.

It was supposed to be Billy’s fresh start for him out of Jack’s (Peter Bergman) shadows at Jabot, and Victor swept in to take the company for himself, well, for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Understandably, Billy was very upset, but he eventually opted to put it all behind him and start Abbott Communications from the ground up.

Sadly, then came along Cane (Billy Flynn) with his Aristotle Dumas mystery and quest to take Chancellor from Victor. Once Cane planted the seed of taking the conglomerate away from The Mustache, Billy took the bait and is hooked. Regaining control of the corporation has been almost his sole focus.

Billy hasn’t even been able to get Abbott Communications off the ground due to his obsession with the idea of running Chancellor. Despite Jack investing his money in Abbott Communications and issuing his warnings to stay focused, Billy seems incapable of letting go. In fact, he’s in a prime position to let go of Abbott Communications to Sally (Courtney Hope), if anything.

What really baffles me about Billy’s continued interest in acquiring Chancellor with Cane at this point is that Cane bears a lot of responsibility for why Billy’s nephew died.

Although Carter (Vincent Stalba) is the one who shot Chance (Conner Floyd), Chance wouldn’t have been in France if Cane hadn’t orchestrated this whole elaborate scheme to lure in the powerful players of Genoa City. Heck, Cane brought Chance to Europe, fearing he was going to be murdered and wanting Chance’s detective skills. Keep in mind, Chance didn’t even have international jurisdiction, and Cane has a security team.

For these reasons, plus how devastated Jill (Jess Walton) is going to be to learn the news that her grandson is dead, I’d think Bill would be upset with Cane, or at the very least, more apprehensive about getting into business with Cane. But Billy is full steam ahead. In the immediate aftermath of Chance’s death, he briefly talked about informing Abby (Melissa Ordway) of what happened before he took to being Cane’s biggest defender with Jack.

Additionally, Billy was quick to connect with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and again pitched them partnering together to work with Cane. I understand everyone goes through their own process to deal with grief, but this all seemed a bit distasteful. Billy and Chance weren’t exactly besties, but at the end of the day, Chance is Billy’s only nephew on his mother's side of the family.

Overall, I’m not a fan of this road Billy is heading down. I just want him to cut ties with Chancellor and prove his doubters wrong by making Abbott Communications a powerhouse in the Genoa City business world.