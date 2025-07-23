The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane’s fortune the result of a secret marriage?

Call us suspicious, but we never bought the story The Young and the Restless’ Cane (Billy Flynn) was selling in regards to how he earned his fortune in six years.

He claimed that before Colin (Tristan Rogers) passed away, the two fixed their broken relationship and worked together to amass an empire on the back of their bitcoin investments. However, given Colin and Cane’s knack for lying and running schemes, we doubt the validity of this convenient explanation.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 23. As Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) remain under house arrest, held hostage in Cane’s storage room, they start looking through a trunk. They find some old books and eventually spot an old family photo, but not of Cane and his brood. Nick surmises the photo looks as if it were taken in the “early 1900s,” and he spots Cane’s chateau in the pic. This leads Nick and Sharon to guess that the image is of the family that used to own the property.

Joshua Morrow in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Thumbing through more images, Nick and Sharon find one picture that has “De Leon Family, 1924” written on the back of it. The exes wonder if Cane’s estate was once the famous Chante de Leon winery, a company that stopped producing wine years ago, despite the fact they haven't seen any vines or grapes on the property.

They ultimately assume that it is, and perhaps Cane placed the maze over the vineyard. Although, they can’t figure out why Cane would go through the trouble of doing that. Nick and Sharon end the episode finding a bottle of champagne and trying to pick the lock to the storage room so they can escape.

We think their discoveries will ultimately prove fruitful in trying to get to the truth of how Cane became so powerful and what his true intentions are.

Billy Flynn in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we now have a theory that Cane became a billionaire after becoming a widower. During his time away from Genoa City, he secretly got married to a descendant of the De Leon family. However, the marriage didn’t last long as his mystery wife died and left her family’s wealth and property to Cane. If this hunch is correct, we can’t say whether he married for love or a con, but either way, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taking this hypothetical further, let’s say there are other living members of the De Leon family who aren’t happy that Cane inherited their family legacy. Could these individuals be the ones that Cane believes are trying to kill him?

Cane has been rather insistent that someone wants him dead, even assuming that Damian (Jermaine Rivers) was murdered by mistake and that he was the real target. It’s worth noting, Damian and Cane were poisoned by drinking the bottle of toxic liquor, and as a family uniquely knowledgeable of wine and the bottling process, it’s not hard to picture members of the De Leon family using poison in a beverage to harm their prey.

Again, Cane being a widower and inheriting an “ill-gotten” estate, is just a theory. However, it’s one we’ll be watching closely to see if it proves true.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.