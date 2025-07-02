The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane lying about Colin?

The big saga of The Young and the Restless’ Aristotle Dumas/Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) continues, as Cane keeps setting the pieces on his dubious chessboard.

After The Young and the Restless episode on July 1 revealed that Cane had Holden (Nathan Owens) buy up several properties in Genoa City, and Cane further tasked Holden with getting close to four specific individuals in town, Cane’s next conversation is with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who is shocked to see him at Crimson Lights.

As Cane and Chelsea get reacquainted, Chelsea can’t help but feel suspicious throughout the conversation. Chelsea inquires about Lily (Christel Khalil), and Cane replies that his ex is in France. That prompts Chelsea to ask how he knows where Lily is, and he eventually admits to knowing Aristotle Dumas very well. Naturally, Chelsea wants to ask more questions, but Cane takes off to head to the airport. However, he notes that she’ll have answers soon.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Later in the episode, Chelsea meets up with Adam (Mark Grossman) and recaps her Cane conversation, also mentioning how different Cane seems. Adam brings up Aristotle purchasing property in Genoa City and the fact that Cane left town around six years ago to look for his father, Colin (Tristan Rogers), which coincides with Aristotle’s emergence. That’s when Chelsea and Adam come up with the theory that Colin is Aristotle (again, Aristotle is actually Cane, but Chelsea and Adam don’t know that).

Elsewhere in the episode, Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) have a heated conversation when Devon grills Amanda about Cane’s agenda. Devon even floats the idea that Cane lied about Colin being dead. Amanda pretty much calls the theory about Colin ridiculous and chastises Devon for demanding answers from her.

Tristan Rogers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having said all of this, we have to wonder, is Colin really dead? After all, we only really have Cane’s word that his father passed, and both Colin and Cane have a contentious relationship with the truth. Plus, as Chelsea and Sharon (Sharon Case) have already commented, there is something different about Cane, and neither lady meant that in a positive way. Could Colin and Cane be involved in such a sinister scheme that they’d fake Colin’s death?

If that proves to be the case, we again have to call into question how Cane really came into his fortune and if he did so through legitimate means. We’d also have to wonder more about what Cane is really up to. Honestly, we hope all is revealed soon, as the mysteries surrounding Aristotle have been dragging on for quite some time.

