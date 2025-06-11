The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle Dumas sizzles in new romance with…?

As The Young and the Restless’ fans continue to be on Aristotle Dumas watch, we’ve found ourselves letting our minds wander and coming up with a few theories.

First, there’s his identity. With Aristotle being an alias the mysterious business tycoon has taken on, we’ve speculated that Aristotle is likely Cane Ashby (now played by Billy Flynn). There have been clues dropped by Jack (Peter Bergman) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) over the last several months that suggest a big Cane reveal, but we won’t know for sure if we’re right until Aristotle’s party kicks off.

Then there’s the big question as to what Aristotle is really after. All indications at the moment point to Aristotle going after Chancellor. We think his quest is bold and may prove foolish considering The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) owns the company, but perhaps Aristotle has a trick up his sleeve that helps him beat The Mustache.

Speaking of Aristotle’s fascination with Chancellor, that brings us to his possible romantic endeavors. We’ve held a suspicion that his interest in Chancellor has less to do with feeling bad for Billy (Jason Thompson) having the company stripped from him, and more to do with his desire to acquire it to make a grand gesture to Lily (Christel Khalil).

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Not too long ago, Lily took Chancellor to new heights under Jill’s (Jess Walton) ownership. However, once it was merged with Winters, Billy was brought on board and Chancellor later split from Winters, Lily ultimately found herself fired from a company she came to treat as her third child. Then, when she tried to partner with Victor to reclaim her spot as the corporation’s CEO, she learned that Victor was deceiving her.

Working on the assumption that Aristotle is indeed Cane, it’s not hard to imagine that as Lily’s ex-husband, father of her twins and former love of her life for years, Cane found himself feeling sympathetic toward her.

Additionally, it should be noted that when the two split, it wasn’t really something he wanted to do at the time. So we think it’s entirely possible that Cane has been carrying a torch for his ex and hopes to make that loud and clear by acquiring Chancellor and gifting it to her to run.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, would Lily be wooed by the multi-billion-dollar present? Maybe not. She probably won’t be a fan of all his mysterious moves and may assume he’s still prone to deception. Let’s not forget, although Cane has business savvy, he also has a history of being a conman and once cheated on Lily. The way Aristotle Dumas conducts business doesn’t exactly scream “You can trust me.”

Plus, Lily and Damian (Jermaine Rivers) have laid the groundwork for a new romance. The two seem to have quite the connection, and Lily may want to start exploring what a pairing with him looks like.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If Lily does reject Cane for the time being, we think there’s a good chance he starts something up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Yes, she’s currently head over heels in love with Cole (J. Eddie Peck). However, with his medical condition worsening, we have a bad feeling the author may not make it.

In the aftermath of a hypothetical Cole death, Victoria could process her grief and eventually find comfort in an old friend. Show fans will recall that before Cane’s departure from Genoa City years ago, he and Victoria bonded, even sharing a few kisses. Their attraction ultimately led to nowhere, but could that change upon his return to town and rejection by Lily? When it comes to Aristotle Dumas, we can’t rule anything out.