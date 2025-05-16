The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda drops a big clue as to Aristotle's identity?

The guessing game of the true identity of The Young and the Restless’ Aristotle Dumas continues, as we still have no confirmation as to who the mystery billionaire is. However, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 16, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) pops back into town with some Aristotle news.

It all starts with Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic) all receiving individual text messages, summoning them to attend a meeting with Aristotle Dumas at Society. When the three of them arrive, they become suspicious of why they weren’t just invited via a group message, and are further wary about what is going on. Lily, in particular, notes about Aristotle’s love of the dramatics, and the Winters/Hastings crew as a whole wonder if Aristotle is actually going to show to tell them what he wants.

As Lily, Devon and Nate huddle around, further discussing the matter at hand, in walks Amanda, shocking them all. They ask Amanda what she’s doing back in town, and she makes it clear she’s there to meet them on behalf of Aristotle and is the one who sent the text messages. After Jill (Jess Walton) sold Chancellor, Amanda was a free agent, and Dumas reached out to her with a job offer, working as his attorney. She accepted the position, and she’s in Genoa City today to answer their questions about her boss.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Amanda first confirms that Aristotle is in fact, a man, and she’s actually met him, unlike Damian (Jermaine Rivers). She then informs the trio that Aristotle has no interest in Winters, but has a deep admiration for the company and them individually. Interestingly enough, Amanda invokes Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) name, claiming Aristotle admired him very much and believes Winters “perfectly embodies Neil’s approach to business.” Allegedly, Aristotle added that Neil would be very proud of them.

Devon and Lily naturally ask if Aristotle knew Neil, but Amanda doesn’t say. Tired of the riddles, they ask Amanda point-blank, what Aristotle is after. Amanda assures them it’s not Winters but Chancellor. Aristotle wasn’t pleased that Victor (Eric Braeden) purchased Chancellor and ousted Billy (Jason Thompson) in the way he did. Amanda personally was upset how Lily was fired by Billy before that sale happened, commenting on Lily being a real asset to Chancellor.

When Lily, Devon and Nate go to Nate’s apartment to discuss the shocking meeting with Amanda, they’re all confused about what to think. They don’t know if they can trust Amanda’s motives, are confused about whether she knows Damian and are still suspicious of all things Aristotle.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we’re starting to wonder more than ever if Aristotle really is Cane or Tucker. Cane, in particular, admired Neil as his father-in-law and could speak to Neil as a businessman, and likely would know what would make Neil proud.

Additionally, Cane also has always loved Lily, and it’s not hard to picture him upset with the way Billy treated her at Chancellor, and how Victor subsequently played her over the company. He could be wanting to right a wrong for his ex-wife and the mother of his twin children. Although the original Cane portrayer, Daniel Goddard, is currently on General Hospital, we can’t rule out him playing double duties in daytime soon. It’s also possible that actor Billy Flynn is picking up the Cane mantle, given he’s due to make a debut soon.

So what do you think? Is Cane Aristotle Dumas or could it be another blast from the past like Tucker, or a member of the Prentiss family?