The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker is NOT Aristotle Dumas, but Tucker is in need of help

Leave it to The Young and the Restless’ Dark Knight of Genoa City to drop the biggest bombshell revelation about Aristotle Dumas that viewers have heard thus far. While Victor (Eric Braeden) doesn’t state the identity of Aristotle outright, likely because he still doesn’t know that information yet, the Newman patriarch does reveal that it’s impossible for Aristotle to be Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John).

The information all comes out during a conversation between Victor and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 12. Chelsea pitches the idea of Victor backing down in his vendetta against Billy (Jason Thompson). At the very least, she would rather Victor not pressure Adam (Mark Grossman) into annihilating Billy via Newman Media. She promises to tell Victor who Aristotle is if Victor agrees to her terms. The Mustache finds the offer a bit entertaining, but waits to hear what Chelsea knows.

As it turns out, Chelsea doesn’t know much of anything about Aristotle. She alleges that Aristotle is Tucker, and Victor smugly calls her out. Victor had his team do some digging into Tucker’s whereabouts, and shockingly, Tucker has been unable to conduct much business for the past six months. That’s because he’s been in India, sitting in a prison cell.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Naturally, we have so many questions about how Tucker wound up in India, let alone being arrested. However, Victor doesn’t offer up many details about that. While this news has us further cemented in our theory that Aristotle is Cane (played by Billy Flynn), we can’t help but think the information will lead to a big future storyline on the soap.

Tucker is obviously in trouble, sitting in a cell, and he could use some assistance getting out. And without knowing the reason for him being locked away, we’d venture to guess he may need a powerful ally. Given his track record with people though, Tucker likely doesn’t have a ton of individuals jumping to aid him.

Having said that, we hope that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) finds out about her ex’s predicament and comes to his rescue. Not for nothing, it would be nice to see her save him, considering that it wasn’t that long ago he helped save her in Paris when she was being held captive by Martin (Christopher Cousins).

While we are fully aware that Ashley is still working out her mental health troubles, trying to process Martin’s deception and get to the bottom of her dissociative identity disorder, we’d still like to see her help Tucker. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see if such a save leads to a rekindling of things.

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If Ashley just isn’t up for the challenge, then we have to think Devon (Bryton James) should step up to the plate. He’s understandably had his issues with his bio dad, but would Devon really be okay with letting Tucker rot away in a prison cell if there was something he could do to help? We certainly hope not. Tucker may always be willing to deceive and manipulate others, but we believe Tucker when he says he loves Devon and Dominic.

For now, this is all part of a theory we have about Tucker. There has been no word that Tucker is set to reappear or that St. John is headed back to the soap. However, we’d be interested in watching St. John return as Tucker if the powers that be are reading this.