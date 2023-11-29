Eric Braeden: things you may not have known about The Young and the Restless star

When it comes to daytime TV, Eric Braeden is one of the most recognizable faces of all time. Since February 1980, the actor has portrayed the one and only Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless and garnered countless fans in the process who appreciate the versatility the actor brings to the role. We'd even argue that his portrayal of the business tycoon is what has largely anchored the series in the last couple of decades.

Having said all of that, who is Eric Braeden outside of the soap? Where is he from and what was he doing before he became a soap opera star? Also, what is there to know about his family life? Plus, what does the actor do in his downtime when he's not filming The Young and the Restless or blockbuster films like Titanic and Den of Thieves?

Here are some things you may not have known about Eric Braeden.

Eric Braeden was born in the midst of World War II

Braeden was born in Germany in 1941, during the early stages of World War II. His birth predates the bombings of Pearl Harbor on December 7 and American involvement in the conflict.

Eric Braeden survived a shipwreck

In a harrowing incident, when Braeden was a child he found himself aboard the MV Wilhelm Gustloff, a German military transport ship that sank in 1945 during an attempt to evacuate civilians and military personnel from East Prussia. Thankfully, he was a survivor of an ordeal that claimed the lives of roughly 9,400 people.

Eric Braeden once thought he'd be a ranch hand

In 1959, Braden emigrated to the US, moving to Galveston, Texas, before relocating to Montana to become a ranch hand. Once in Montana, he eventually attended the University of Montana, Missoula.

While still in school, Braeden heard of acting opportunities in Hollywood. One of his earliest acting jobs was playing Captain Dietrich in The Rat Patrol. He also starred in other projects like Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo and Escape from the Planet of the Apes, as well as episodes of Wonder Woman, How the West Was Won, Gunsmoke and Barnaby Jones, just to name a few things.

Eric Braeden didn't initially want to be on The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It's hard to imagine someone else ever playing the role of Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless, and thankfully no one has to. However, as shared on CBS.com, Braeden was hesitant to accept the role of Victor when it was offered to him. He stated:



"Initially, I didn't want to do this role. I thought, 'I don't want to do daytime.' I thought it was too confining."

Eric Braeden was appointed to the German-American Advisory Board

In 1987, Braeden received the distinct honor of being appointed to the German-American Advisory Board, alongside tennis great Steffi Graf and American diplomat and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger.

Eric Braeden is an accomplished athlete

Braeden is quite the athlete. In 1973, he played for the Jewish-American soccer club Maccabi Los Angeles as a fullback; the team won the National Challenge Cup. Take a look at this throwback picture that he posted on social media.

I remember winning the US OPEN CUP CHAMPIONSHIP IN 1973!! 50 years ago!! Damn, how time flies!!! pic.twitter.com/bxisfc8NQYJanuary 24, 2023 See more

The actor has also been known to be an avid boxer over the years. This is quite interesting given his character Victor Newman has spent several scenes throughout the decades in the gym hitting a punching bag.

Eric Braeden has a loyal fanbase in some famous athletes

Speaking of boxing, Braeden shared on The Rich Eisen Show that all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali came up to him and revealed he was a fan of The Young and the Restless. Boxing champion and entrepreneur, George Foreman, also met with Braeden and expressed his love for the show.

Helping to round out our sports facts, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith actually wrote the foreword to Eric Braeden's book I'll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America's #1 Daytime Drama . Check out this funny video of Braeden and Smith sharing some banter backstage at ESPN.

Eric Braeden fact file

Frequently asked questions about Eric Braeden:

How old is Eric Braeden? Eric Braeden is 82. He was born Hans-Jörg Gudegast on April 3, 1941.

Is Eric Braeden married? In 1966, Braeden married his college sweetheart, Dale Russell Gudegast.

Does Eric Braeden have children? Together, Braeden and his wife share one son, Christian Gudegast. Christian also got bit by the Hollywood bug and has made quite the name for himself. As a writer, he co-wrote London Has Fallen and Den of Thieves. He also directed the latter.

Where was Eric Braeden born? Braeden was born in Bredenbek, Germany, where his father was mayor of the town.

How tall is Eric Braeden? Braeden stands tall at 6-foot 1-inch.