The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle’s party bombshell rocks Genoa City?

Before The Young and the Restless’ Aristotle Dumas makes his official debut, we already have to credit him for accomplishing one triumph.

We can’t recall the last time a character was mentioned so many times on the soap and so impactful to the canvas of the series, despite never appearing. Aristotle’s name has been on the tip of nearly everyone’s tongue in Genoa City, with the Newmans, the Abbotts, the Winters/Hastings bunch and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) all wanting to know more about the mysteries surrounding this secretive business tycoon.

Now, there have been a few hints to suggest Aristotle’s true intentions and identity. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) have said repeatedly that Aristotle wasn’t happy with the way Victor (Eric Braeden) acquired Chancellor, and Aristotle has his eyes on taking the company.

Eric Braeden in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As far as Aristotle’s real identity, Victor and Michael (Christian Leblanc) tossed around the possibility that he is Tucker (Trevor St. John), based on Aristotle’s interest in Chancellor and the Winters family. Plus, the Mustache assumed there was a connection between Glissade and the names of Aristotle’s companies.

However, our best guess is that Aristotle is Cane. That would explain the connection to Chancellor and the Winters family and Aristotle’s alleged admiration of Neil (Kristoff St. John), while also fitting our theory that Aristotle’s push to acquire Chancellor is about getting the company to give to Lily (Christel Khalil) a big gesture to win her back.

With all that being said, it looks like Aristotle’s big reveal is in the foreseeable future. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 30, Aristotle has a messenger deliver invitations around Genoa City that cordially invite people to join Aristotle for an “extended stay at his summer home in Nice, France.” The kicker here is that the festivities start on Friday, June 13. The interesting choice in date, compounded with the fact that he invited all the big players in town (Victor and the Newmans included), leads us to believe Aristotle has some big surprises in store.

Naturally, we think Aristotle will finally unveil his real identity. That in itself will be enough to make attendees drop their jaws. However, we suspect he may have something else up his sleeve that may come as an even bigger shocker. If we had to guess what that may be, we’ve whittled our list down to two possibilities.

First, we suspect there’s a chance Aristotle reveals a major move he’s made against Victor. Perhaps Aristotle has convinced the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice that Victor acquired Chancellor through improper means, and the federal government has therefore voided the sale. If that turns out to be the case, ownership of Chancellor could be up for grabs, unless Aristotle has already purchased it.

Victoria Rowell in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Our other guess is that Aristotle lets it be known that he actually has an accomplice in all of this. Amanda confirmed that Aristotle is a man, but there have been rumors out there about the possibility that Aristotle could be Lily’s mom, Druscilla (Victoria Rowell). Perhaps both are true to a degree.

Yes, Druscilla is believed to have died long ago, but in soapy fashion, maybe she’s been alive all this time and connected with the guy behind Aristotle, and the two have been working together for a few years, waiting for the right time to tell it all. Admittedly, this is a bombshell theory that borders on far-fetched, but we won’t rule it out.

For now, as we wait to see what happens at this Aristotle party, we’ll just mark Friday, June 13, on our calendar.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.