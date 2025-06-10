The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle Dumas’ surprise party guest walks away with big party favor?

It’s almost time for The Young and the Restless fans to finally unwrap this Aristotle Dumas mystery, as his widely talked-about party is set to kick off on June 13, and he’ll seemingly reveal his true identity during the festivities. Although we’re pretty convinced that Cane (possibly played by Billy Flynn) is the man behind Aristotle, we’ll have to wait and see if that proves true.

We’ll also have to wait and see how much chaos this party causes. With Aristotle after Chancellor, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) desperately wanting to run Chancellor, Victor (Eric Braeden) reading for war and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) planning to use the event to trap Kyle (Michael Mealor) and hopefully ruin his relationship with Claire (Hayley Erin), we’d say there is a good chance some high-octane soap drama is on the way.

Even with all of that going on, we suspect some more surprises are in store. One of which being a party crasher arriving just in time to get quite the party favor. Who might this person be? Well, if we had to guess, it may be Holden (Nathan Owens).

Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

To our recollection, Holden wasn’t invited to Aristotle’s big shindig. In fact, with Damian (Jermaine Rivers) no longer working for Aristotle, and Holden unemployed because of that, we don’t see a reason for Holden to be invited. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t show up.

Presently, Holden is furious with Damian for his current unemployment, feeling betrayed by his best friend. Although Damian tries to get Holden a job at Winters, even asking Lily (Christel Khalil) to put Holden at another division of the company in the episode airing on June 10, Holden overhears the conversation and is adamant about not wanting Damian’s help. In fact, he blasts Damian, claiming they’re no longer friends now that Damian has patched things up with his mom and has a new family.

Given his level of anger and his need for a job, we can imagine a scenario in which Holden decides to go to the party, hoping to meet with Aristotle Dumas. Holden may feel having worked for Aristotle’s companies via Damian, he knows he’d be an asset to Aristotle moving forward. Would Aristotle be willing to work directly with Holden? Would Holden be willing to do Aristotle’s bidding, even if that means going up against Victor to get Chancellor? Possibly.

But in terms of the parting gift of sorts, while Holden might land a job, we think he could acquire leverage, which may prove quite valuable.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Not long ago, we speculated that Audra’s plans for Kyle would go awry, and the two would find themselves in a compromising position that could ruin their respective relationships with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Claire. We’re talking about a one-night stand. Well, we think there’s a chance that Holden either catches Audra and Kyle in the act or sees enough flirtation between the two that he can safely assume the duo cheated together.

With information like that, Holden could become a bit of a power broker in Genoa City. He could use the information to blackmail Audra into hiring him if Aristotle doesn’t offer him a job, or he could blackmail Audra into treating him with some more respect. Additionally, Holden could blackmail Kyle into giving him a job at Jabot, if again, Aristotle doesn’t hire him.

Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

And perhaps Holden doesn’t use the information to benefit his career. He could use his jealousy of Nate to fuel him to tell Nate what his girlfriend was up to in France. (Although Holden hasn’t expressly stated he was jealous of Nate, at the present, Nate has Holden's ex and stole his bestie, so jealousy can almost be implied.)

We also can't rule out that Holden learns about Audra and Kyle, and he runs the information to Claire. After all, Claire is actually the only friend he’s managed to meet since being in Genoa City, so it’s possible that he’d want to do what he could to protect her. As a possible thank you, and knowing he’s out of work, Claire could put in a word with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and ask if she’d hire Holden, provided the Newmans retain ownership of Chancellor.

Buckle up viewers, because we’ll soon find out what Aristotle’s party has in store, which poignantly kicks off on Friday the 13th.