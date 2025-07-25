The Young and the Restless spoilers week of July 28-August 1

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 28-August 1.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 28

"Victor and Nikki make surprising decisions to protect their family. Chance maintains law and order at the chateau, and Nick and Sharon discuss their complicated past."

Tuesday, July 29

"Phyllis and Billy defend Cane. Kyle and Audra’s power struggle takes a dangerous turn, and Lily informs Nate about Damian’s passing."

Wednesday, July 30

"Victor teaches Cane a hard lesson. Victoria and Adam call a truce, and Nate shares bad news with Amy."

Thursday, July 31

"Victor unites his family, Jack and Diane worry about Kyle, and things get complicated for Nick and Sharon."

Friday, August 1

"Jack makes a sacrifice for Billy, Daniel is skeptical of Phyllis’ latest plan, and Tessa receives help from a new friend."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 21 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 21: "Jack is blindsided by Billy’s decision making, Phyllis protects her interests, and Kyle calls Audra’s bluff."

Tuesday, July 22: "Victor demands Audra to hold her end of their bargain, Nick and Sharon find themselves in a dangerous situation, and Nikki gives Cane a warning."

Wednesday, July 23: "Kyle tells Nikki the truth about Victor’s deal with Audra, Lily stands her ground with Phyllis , and Cane questions Amanda’s loyalty"

Thursday, July 24: "Victor and Chance confront a new suspect, Nick’s plan to escape backfires, and Jack makes a tough decision about Billy."

Friday, July 25: "Victor takes matters into his own hands. Billy and Sally work together to help an innocent victim. Nikki is backed into a corner."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.