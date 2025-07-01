The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane targets 4 people in Genoa City, but will Holden foil his plans for one?

As The Young and the Restless saga of Aristotle Dumas/Cane (Billy Flynn) continues to unfold, the good residents of Genoa City find themselves steadily trying to solve all the mysteries surrounding Cane since his return.

Despite his claims that he and his father legitimately acquired a massive amount of wealth through cryptocurrency and other investments, there are many doubts lingering about whether this story is true. We even suspect Cane is being dishonest about how he became a billionaire.

There’s also this notion that Cane wanted to acquire Chancellor Industries, but once Victor (Eric Braeden) made it clear the company is not for sale, Cane dropped the idea. No one is buying Cane’s willingness to just give up so easily, and nor should they.

Beyond Cane’s new questionable wealth and his play for Chancellor, he’s finding no one trusts him or his motives these days because this whole elaborate shindig he’s hosting in France for the who’s who of Genoa City. He’s failed to really explain why he’s invited them there. And of course, as viewers know, he’s lied to guests about the “inability” to leave the property due to a storm, even as he has snuck off to Genoa City to meet Holden (Nathan Owens), as shown in The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 1.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

In a previous episode, it was revealed that Holden is Cane’s secret employee and has been buying up real estate all over Genoa City on Cane’s behalf. Some of these properties are conveniently located near Jabot and Newman Enterprises, which leads us to believe that both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor are in for an unwelcome surprise in the very near future.

During Holden and Cane’s meeting on July 1, Cane does two things that make us raise our eyebrows. In a moment that’s not a surprise, he grills Holden about Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and his connection to Lily (Christel Khalil).

Holden notes that Damian is attracted to Lily and partially stayed in town for her, but Holden shoots down Cane’s insinuation that Damian is a current player and will hurt Lily. However, Cane still believes he must protect Lily from Damian.

Cane then gives Holden another assignment. He provides Holden with a list of names and wants him to “gain their confidence.” On the list are Adam (Mark Grossman), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Claire (Hayley Erin). Holden points out that he already knows Claire and claims it will be no problem getting to know the rest.

Nathan Owens and Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Here’s the thing. Holden didn’t seem to have reservations about Claire’s name being on the list for now, as Cane hasn’t stated any plans of using her or manipulating her. However, we have to think that as Cane’s plans for Claire become clearer, Holden would protest to doing anything that harms her. After all, Holden and Claire are becoming friends, with her even recently confiding in him about Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and him consoling her as she had a panic attack of sorts. Would Holden really be willing to sell Claire out to Cane should the time come?

Heck, we haven’t even mentioned the possible romantic connection that might form between Claire and Holden. If the two wind up gravitating towards each other in that way, either in a moment of infidelity or after Claire learns of an affair between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver), we can’t say we see Holden just freely betraying Claire. Although we recognize that Holden is new to the show’s canvas, he could be capable of anything.

It looks like we’ll just have to see what’s in store for Holden, as Cane most likely will push him to test his loyalties. Will Holden wind up stepping up to protect Claire? For that matter, will he wind up coming to Damian’s rescue?