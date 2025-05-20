The Young and the Restless spoilers: Holden tips the scales in the Audra and Kyle feud?

Although The Young and the Restless’ Holden (Nathan Owens) may not be the most popular new kid on the block, we tend to appreciate his charming allure and his knack for getting a rise out of Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Honing in on his dynamic with Audra, it doesn’t exactly take a PhD to see that Holden still has feelings for her, and she reluctantly still has a thing for him, despite her objections to the contrary and her relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic). Whatever the extent of their relationship was in LA, Audra and Holden clearly had a deep connection back then, and he aided her out of her “LA trouble” because he likely loved her. And yet in the present, Audra continues to treat him with animosity whenever they bump into each other in Genoa City.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 20, and Audra again spots Holden out and about town, this time chatting it up with Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Society. She’s not pleased to see her exes talking over Vespers and rushes over to interrupt their conversation, thinking she’s the topic being discussed. Funny enough, though, she becomes the topic after butting in.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Holden reveals to Kyle that he knew Audra back in LA and they were “pretty close for a while.” Kyle reveals to Holden that he worked with Audra for a short while at a failed cosmetic company. Additionally, Kyle delivers the news that Audra is starting the new cosmetic business, Vibrante. After all the information is exchanged, Kyle leaves with his takeout order, smiling because he knows new information about Audra.

Alone with Audra, Holden astutely points out that her falling out with Kyle is about more than professional. She, of course, notes that her past with Kyle is none of Holden's business, and he responds by asserting he knows he sees sparks still flying between her and Kyle.

With all that being said, we have a hunch that Holden will soon insert himself in this covert war between Audra and Kyle. Holden has taken an interest in the duo’s dynamic, and he’s not above manipulation, proven by his identity swap con with Damian (Jermaine Rivers). If we’re correct, then we have to question whose side Holden may take.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Our first inclination is to say Holden would back Audra. He has history with her and still loves her. However, Audra's harsh tone with him lately and her repeatedly telling him they aren't friends and to but out of her life, probably doesn't put him in a mood to aid her in anything.

But if she were really savvy, she'd see Holden as an asset in breaking up Kyle and Claire (Hayley Erin), as she'd try to exploit Holden's newfound friendship with Claire to possibly lure the Newman heiress away, while Audra goes after Kyle. Even if Audra were to think of this approach, she'd have to butter Holden up and offer him something big for his help, something like a job at Vibrante.

Now it's just as easy to picture Kyle enticing Holden to come work for him against Audra. Kyle could reiterate to Holden that Audra clearly broke his heart and used him, so Holden doesn't owe any loyalty to her. Kyle could also offer him a lucrative position at Jabot for his help.

For now, we just have predictions about Holden being a wildcard for Kyle and Audra, but it makes sense to us, especially if a job is being teased. Not for nothing, we have a feeling Damian will soon be out with Aristotle Dumas, so Holden could be in need of a new career if Aristotle doesn't see fit to replace Damian with Holden.