The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra acquires a secret weapon to take down Kyle?

It’s always amazing to see just how many times people who have been burned by The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) put themselves back in his orbit to work with him again. This time, we’re talking about Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 7, Victor meets with Audra at the jazz lounge and again entices her with the idea of getting revenge on Kyle (Michael Mealor) for what happened with Glissade. Victor dangles the job of her choosing at one of his business divisions if she agrees to help expose Kyle as the weak and treacherous man Victor sees him as.

When Audra inquires how Victor thinks she can achieve that, he subtly suggests she seduce him. Audra is ready to walk away from a potential partnership right then and there, until Victor claims not to be serious about the idea of seduction. However, he is serious about destroying Claire’s (Hayley Erin) image of Kyle and wanting the happy couple to split.

When Audra wisely questions why she should trust Victor, he repeats his offer of a lucrative new job. Before the two agree to a deal, Nate (Sean Dominic) walks in, and the conversation veers to a discussion about Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Aristotle Dumas. Nate then questions what Victor and Audra could possibly have to talk about, but a coy Victor points out that Audra is a grown woman before slinking out of the lounge.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having said all of that, we suspect Audra will likely accept Victor’s offer. She’s a savvy businesswoman who has been out of work for a while, and she’s been itching to get back into the corporate world. And while she has been fired by both Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in the past, Audra has maintained a healthy amount of distaste for Kyle and would probably enjoy helping to wipe the smug smile off of his face.

If Audra were to attempt to expose Kyle in the way Victor wants, we think her secret weapon could actually be Summer (Allison Lanier). The Marchetti CEO has been spiraling for weeks with her growing feelings for her ex-husband and hatred of seeing him cozy up with Claire. Summer is practically becoming the new green-eyed monster of Genoa City, jealous of her cousin. So it would seem rather easy for Audra to use Summer’s feelings as the wrecking ball that destroys #Kylaire.

Now, Audra may not be able to necessarily go to Summer directly and devise a plan to help her reunite with Kyle to spite Claire. Summer hates Audra, perhaps even more than she does her cousin. So Audra might have to manipulate Summer a bit and perhaps ensure Summer and Kyle are caught in a compromising position by Claire, to make it appear as if Kyle is a cheater who can’t be trusted.

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the off chance that Audra is bold enough to actually go to Summer directly with a scheme to help Summer win Kyle back, and Summer is desperate enough to listen, then we think #Kylaire could definitely be in for disaster. One that splits the couple for good.

However, given this is the soap world, if Audra comes through for Victor and she earns a job, we don’t think it will be without consequences for her. It’s not hard to imagine her facing some issues in her own relationship with Nate as a result of her striking a deal with a man he doesn’t think highly of these days.

Additionally, Audra may find it difficult to watch who Claire moves on with in a split with Kyle. Weeks ago, Claire shared a meet-cute moment with Holden (Nathan Owens) at the Athletic Club. Considering there clearly are some lingering feelings between Audra and Holden, she may find herself becoming jealous should her ex move on with Claire.

For now, this is all mostly speculation on our part, however, we strongly believe Audra’s return to the corporate world is in the near future, thanks to The Mustache.