The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle Dumas holding a big secret about Damian?

It’s been a while since there has been this much anticipation about the introduction of a mysterious new character on The Young and the Restless. Writers have teased fans for weeks about the introduction of the infamous Aristotle Dumas. The man bankrolling Damian’s (Jermaine Rivers) CEO dreams, the person fueling Billy’s (Jason Thompson) desire to regain control of Chancellor and perhaps one of the very few people to ever best The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) in business.

Adding to Aristotle’s allure, is the fact that there are no pictures of him online, and it hasn’t been stated whether he has a previous connection to Genoa City (although we once speculated that Aristotle could be tied to the once highly esteemed Prentiss family).

Going back to his Victor connection, The Mustache told Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that he and Aristotle had somewhat of a rivalry for years in the business world (offscreen), which is why Victor is so interested in figuring out why Aristotle is resurfacing. Now of course, Lily (Christel Khalil) put Aristotle back on Victor’s radar when she asked for help looking into Damian, and Victor tied Damian back to Aristotle. So far, Victor is still in the dark about Damian being Nate’s (Sean Dominic) half-brother.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As the Newman patriarch continues to feed Lily information, she finds herself painting Damian as this big villain who can’t be trusted. Especially, after Victor stated that Aristotle shared information about her and Devon with Damian three months ago, which was before Nate tracked him down.

When Lily confronted Damian with this information in The Young and the Restless episode that aired on March 31, accusing him of playing them all since he arrived in town, he called her accusations ridiculous. He took some exception to her insinuating that he knew his mother was sick, knew that Nathan was his real father and knew he had a half-brother in Nate. She refused to believe he was being truthful, and when Nate walked in on the conversation, he also developed some suspicions. The discussion between Nate and Damian continues in the episode airing on April 1, with Amy (Valarie Pettiford).

With all of that being said, we’re starting to believe that more scrutiny should be placed on Damian’s relationship with Aristotle. It seems odd that such a successful businessman wants to spend so much time in the shadows and would rather use Damian as the face of the organization with no strings attached. Sure, in this deal Damian gets to claim the title of CEO, but we can’t forget that he also was a hard person to track down and even let Holden (Nathan Owens) pretend to be him to avoid being found. So what’s with all the hiding?

Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We suspect that both Aristotle and Damian have done some unsavory, likely illegal, things to become successful. If that’s the case, we have a hunch that Aristotle made Damian largely get his hands dirty, so if law enforcement were to ever sniff around, they’d be compelled to focus their attention on Damian. It would make sense that the price Damian pays for his title is the big gamble with his freedom.

Taking things a bit further, if Aristotle holds the cards in this arrangement and has evidence that could send Damian to prison for a white-collar crime he committed for Aristotle (that Aristotle can plausibly deny), Damian may not be able to just walk away. Aristotle could be blackmailing Damian to keep working for him.

For now, this is just a developing theory that we have. But it fits with the narrative that Aristotle Dumas is about to blow into Genoa City like a savvy hurricane.