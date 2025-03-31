The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy’s alliance with Aristotle achieves the impossible for two longtime rivals?

Whether or not you’re a fan of The Young and the Restless’ Billy (Jason Thompson), you can’t deny that his decisions always tend to cause a ripple effect in Genoa City. As has been said time and time again, he can be impulsive and inconsiderate of all the people who could be impacted by his actions. Despite him claiming to have turned over a new leaf and finally over his desire to reclaim Chancellor and get revenge on Victor (Eric Braeden), it’s become evident that his claims are far from the truth.

Not only is Billy practically drooling at the chance to get one over on the Great Victor Newman, but he’s excited at the prospect of retaining ownership of Chancellor thanks to his quid pro quo alliance with the mysterious Aristotle Dumas. Despite even Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) warning him not to get mixed up with Aristotle, Billy is forging ahead, which we firmly believe he’ll soon live to regret.

Phyllis has astutely pointed out that Aristotle is too much of an unknown for Billy to hitch his wagon to. Furthermore, she noted that Billy already had all the funding he needed from Jack (Peter Bergman) to start the new business venture, Abbott Communications, and it was a mistake to keep Jack in the dark about acquiring a new partner in Aristotle.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless

We have a feeling Phyllis is right to be concerned. It’s not hard to imagine Aristotle blowing into town like a hurricane, causing some major damage. For starters, given Aristotle and Victor do have some history apparently, we suspect that The Mustache will feel some turbulent winds blowing in his direction (like Billy hopes). Although Victor is the masterful tactician and usually thinks leaps and bounds beyond his competition, given that he doesn’t know about Aristotle’s moves with Billy at all, Victor is in the dark for now, suspecting Aristotle is going after the Winters clan, not Chancellor. When Victor learns of the shocking truth, he's bound to be enraged.

As far as Jack, he’s likely to become furious that his money is tied up in a business venture that includes such a wildcard like Aristotle. Victor has previously hinted that Aristotle's business practices may not always be above board. If Aristotle has gotten involved in some whitecollar crimes to reach his level of success, Jack’s money and legacy are at risk of being tarnished if Aristotle’s actions finally catch up with him in Genoa City. Furthermore, Jabot could actually become collateral damage thanks to Billy’s actions.

With all that being said, Billy’s partnership with Aristotle may actually achieve what Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Claire (Hayley Erin) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) haven’t been able to in recent months — bring about a truce between Victor and Jack.

Peter Bergman and Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

Now viewers are well aware that ever since Victor caught Jack and Nikki in their Athletic Club bender that night, the Newman patriarch has reignited his feud with his longtime nemesis, determined to bring Jack to his knees.

Victor tried to destroy Jack's family unit, and is actively working on a way to strip him of Jabot. However, if Victor and Jack both find a credible threat in Aristotle thanks to Billy, Victor and Jack may be left with no choice but to put their differences aside and deal with the mystery billionaire. Victor and Jack have shown they are capable of working together when a bigger villain steps into town, exemplified recently when they teamed up against Jordan (Colleen Zenk) after she kidnapped Harrison (Redding Munsell).

If our theory proves correct and Billy’s alliance brings about peace for Victor and Jack again (well as much as peace that can be achieved between these two), then we’ll for one thank the younger Abbott. Although, we shudder to think what Billy stands to lose because of his Aristotle dealings.