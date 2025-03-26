The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle Dumas betrays Billy and leaves him with nothing?

Will he regret lying and not listening to Sally?

Jason Thompson as Billy concerned in The Young and the Restless
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Understandably, The Young and the Restless’ Billy (Jason Thompson) has practically been foaming at the mouth for an opportunity to arise for him to get revenge on The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

The Mustache convinced Jill (Jess Walton) to strip Billy of Chancellor, leaving Billy in the undesired position of starting over in the business world. So we were hardly shocked to learn during the week of March 24 that Billy has seemingly been working with the mysterious Aristotle Dumas in a quid pro quo partnership.

As Victor has shared, he and Aristotle have a history of being rivals in business, often competing when it came to acquiring a company. Since Aristotle at times would be victorious over Victor with a purchase and has quite the capital to spend, it’s no wonder that Billy would be willing to work with him. On the other side of the equation, Aristotle likely wants the chance to get one up on Victor and recognizes Billy’s determination and history with Victor as assets in making that happen.

Courtney Hope as Sally sighing in The Young and the Restless

Courtney Hope, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, what gives us great pause with this arrangement is Sally’s (Courtney Hope) warning. She’s cautioned Billy about getting into business with Aristotle, noting how odd it seems that a billionaire such as Aristotle just happened to reach out to Billy. Sally is working under the impression that Aristotle is infusing capital into Abbott Communications, so she further suspected that Billy not looping Jack (Peter Bergman) into this Aristotle conversation is a bad idea. Especially because Jack is the primary investor in Billy’s new company and likely would want to know if someone such as the mysterious Aristotle is jumping on board.

With all that being said, we have to think Sally’s words of caution may be foreshadowing a big fall for Billy Boy Abbott. For starters, since Victor told Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that Aristotle has a knack for staying hidden and popping up right before he takes control of a company, we have to think Billy is in danger of losing Abbott Communications to him. Although Victor suspects Aristotle wants Devon (Bryton James) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) Winters corporation, it’s possible Aristotle wants Billy’s business instead or in addition to Winters.

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera in Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn in Days of Our Lives (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Additionally, with Billy Flynn set to join The Young and the Restless in the near future, we suspect his role is tied to Aristotle. Since Aristotle used to be a longtime rival of Victor, we think it’s possible that Flynn’s character could be a descendant of Aristotle. Considering Flynn’s character will likely be around Sally’s age, we have a suspicion that he may develop a crush on the designer.

It’s not lost on us that Billy is becoming increasingly close with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) again. Sally may increasingly start to feel insecure about her relationship with Billy because of that, and may be open to the savvy flirtation from a stranger like Aristotle.

Now she may profess to be a faithful girlfriend at first, especially having been cheated on not that long ago by Adam (Mark Grossman). However, it’s the soap world, so she could fall for the charm and wit of Genoa City’s newest arrival. And heck, who’s to say Flynn’s character is a complete stranger? It’s not uncommon in daytime for a newbie to have a romantic connection to an already established player. Just look at Holden (Nathan Owens) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.

