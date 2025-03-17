The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally’s Billy heartbreak leads to shocking new romance?

There are plenty of fans rooting for The Young and the Restless’ relationship between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope). The two originally bonded as their respective partners at the time, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman), became less present in the relationships as they helped Conner (Judah Mackey) cope with his OCD diagnosis. Then, once Chelsea and Adam cheated on them, Billy and Sally further connected as spurned lovers.

It wasn’t long before #Silly became the hot new couple in Genoa City, and Billy and Sally were ready to ride off into the proverbial sunset. Sadly for the duo, we suspected they were going to have one huge obstacle to overcome if they wanted to be together — Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Despite telling anyone who will listen that she doesn’t have feelings for Billy and is not jealous of his relationship with Sally, Phyllis clearly has a thing for her ex. (It’s funny that Summer [Allison Lanier] is currently taking the same course of action when it comes to Kyle [Michael Mealor], but we digress).

Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the aftermath of Phyllis’ ordeal of being held hostage in a twisted social experiment thanks to Alan/Martin (Christopher Cousins), and subsequently rescued by Billy and Nick (Joshua Morrow), we can’t shake the nagging suspicion that Billy’s true feelings for Phyllis just arose to the surface, and his relationship with Sally is doomed. Sure he probably loves Sally too, but she’s not Phyllis.

For better or worse, Phyllis and Billy have a deep history with one another. They once had a hot and steamy romance, at Jack’s (Peter Bergman) expense, and they seem to truly embrace some of the wilder and more impulsive aspects of their personalities. Where other partners have tried to tell Billy and Phyllis to quell aspects of their character, many times, the two seem to encourage each other to lean into all of their instincts, which isn’t always a great thing for Genoa City. And yet, if Billy and Phyllis soon come clean about their love for each other, Genoa City will be left to just buckle up and deal with it.

Whether Sally catches Billy and Phyllis cheating or simply recognizes a bond between Phyllis and Billy that goes beyond the boundaries of friendship, we believe Sally will soon find herself again heartbroken. In the real world, she may take some time from dating to regroup after suffering blows from Adam and Billy back to back. However, given this is the soap world, we predict new love in her future. In an incredibly ironic twist, we have a theory that Sally may find love with Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Daniel himself has already suffered a big loss in love thanks to Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) killing Heather (Vail Bloom). Given he plans to stick around town and not relocate, it’s not hard to imagine The Young and the Restless writers soon looking to pair him with someone on the show’s canvas. So why not Sally?

From a drama perspective, the relationship would be gold. Phyllis can’t stand Sally, so to see the designer paired with her son would drive the Abbott Communication’s exec up the wall. Also, not that Sally would ever be with someone out of revenge, but it would likely feel good to stick it to Phyllis on some level for Ms. Summers stealing her ex-boyfriend.

While for the moment our Sally theory is just that, with the temperatures finally heating up outside, there’s no reason to think the chaos in the romance department in Genoa City won’t warm up as well.