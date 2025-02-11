The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire, Kyle and Summer’s love triangle leads to a surprise pregnancy?

With The Young and the Restless drama of Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) behind them (for now at least given Ian isn’t dead), Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin) were probably hoping for smooth sailing ahead in their relationship. Unfortunately for the duo, they have to contend with Victor's (Eric Braeden) disapproval and Summer's (Allison Lanier) blossoming jealousy.

As it pertains to The Mustache, he’s become adamant that Kyle is not a suitable match for Claire. Victor loathes the fact that Kyle is Jack’s (Peter Bergman) son, and he further doesn’t trust Kyle to be completely loyal to Claire considering it wasn’t that long ago he was willing to sell out his own family. To add, he thinks Claire is naive when it comes to love, a trait he feels she may share with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Claire better hope Victor doesn’t take a similar approach with her as he did with her mother and have her or Kyle arrested to prevent their romance, which we think is possible.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

But before things get that far, judging by The Young and the Restless episode that aired on February 10, Victor’s first course of action is likely to do what he can to see Kyle reunite with Summer. In the episode, he emphasizes the importance of Harrison (Redding Munsell) seeing his parents connecting and seems to hint Summer should be open to the idea of reuniting with Kyle. (We’re still confused why Victor would want Kyle with Summer and not Claire, but he continues to insist that Claire is too naive to be with someone like Kyle.)

No matter how determined Claire is to win over Victor, and how much Kyle wants to see his relationship with Claire go to the next level, much to Summer’s chagrin, #Kylaire fans should be worried about the couple’s future.

Having said all of that, we can picture a scenario in which Summer lets her grandfather’s words take root and further fan the torch she’s already been carrying for Kyle. Taking a page out of her mother’s book, she may try to break up her cousin and ex by any means necessary. Whether that being learning the whole truth of Claire’s part in Jordan’s death and telling Kyle, straight up seducing her ex or trying to be a matchmaker for Claire and someone else, we think Summer has a few manipulative cards she may play. Heck, who is to say Summer won’t apply all three tactics?

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Let’s say Summer is successful in recapturing Kyle’s attention during a low point in his relationship with Claire. And in true soapy fashion, he finds comfort in Summer’s bed for a one-night stand, which he later regrets. While he swears Summer to secrecy in the aftermath, choosing to be with Claire, Summer could soon thereafter learn she’s pregnant. That would be an explosive bombshell that Kyle and Claire probably couldn’t survive.

In another scenario, let’s imagine that Summer and Kyle start to connect, again while he’s having issues with Claire. He could feel stuck between two cousins but appreciate the ease of being with Summer. Then as he realizes he wants to reunite with his ex, Claire discovers she’s pregnant. A baby may sway Kyle back in Claire’s direction. Even if it didn’t, would Summer be able to handle her cousin carrying Kyle’s baby?

For the moment, these are just theories we have. But when we consider how long it’s been since a pregnancy has occurred in Genoa City, a Newman/Abbott baby seems rather intriguing.