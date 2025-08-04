The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle becomes the target of a new blackmail plot?

As the saying goes, “Every dog has its day,” and The Young and the Restless’ Kyle (Michael Mealor) appears to be having a few back to back.

After busting Audra (Zuleyka Silver) in her seduction attempts to destroy his relationship with Claire (Hayley Erin), The Young and the Restless August 4 episode sees Kyle also with a front-row seat to Claire taking Victor (Eric Braeden) to task for his constant interference with the #Kylaire relationship. Although Claire’s harsh words for her grandfather come at the inopportune and somber time of Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) funeral, Kyle couldn’t help but flash a quick smirk seeing his girlfriend stand up for him.

Sadly for Kyle, we think his victories may wind up being short-lived as everything involving Audra comes to light. Although it’s been indicated that Kyle will confess to Claire that he kissed Audra as part of a scheme to bust her for her attempts to ruin their relationship, we can see that kiss becoming the kiss of death to his love life with Claire. While it appears Claire may hear the truth and still remain committed to Kyle, things may change once Claire can see for herself the steamy exchange between Kyle and Audra.

Zuleyka Silver and Michael Mealor in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Back when the steamy peck happened, we developed a theory that the action was caught on video. Cane (Billy Flynn) had hidden cameras all around his French estate, and we couldn’t help but think a camera spotted the liplock, and the footage would be used later in a soapy blackmail plot. Fast forward to the present, and we have a hunch that’s bound to happen rather quickly with Cane being the blackmailer and Kyle his victim.

We can imagine Cane going to Kyle with the video and threatening to expose it to Claire if Kyle doesn’t do his bidding. With Cane determined to one-up Victor and get his hands on Chancellor and possibly a piece of Newman Enterprises, Cane might want Kyle to behave as a spy on Claire to get inside information on the Newmans. Cane already put Holden (Nathan Owens) up to this task more or less, but Cane may want some reassurance that he gets the vital information that he needs.

Billy Flynn in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now Kyle could always claim he won’t do what Cane is asking and reassure Cane that he already told Claire the truth, but Cane may prove rather convincing with the video.

Kyle might leave some steamy details out of his confession to Claire, like him being in only a towel when he kissed Audra. Kyle may also forget to mention to Claire that he and Audra had a few other “flirtatious” moments in France (i.e., him leaning in close to smell her perfume, which on camera may look completely different). If Cane threatens to show Claire the footage, Kyle may wind up agreeing to help Cane out to oddly enough save his relationship.

The irony in all of this is that if we’re right, Kyle would wind up lying to his partner, a huge reason why he literally ended his marriage with Summer (Allison Lanier). Additionally, it would be rather interesting that, should the truth wind up coming out anyway (as it usually does in soaps), and Claire dumps Kyle, Audra probably won’t receive her due credit from Victor for the demise of #Kylaire.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.