The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle changes Victor’s mind?

It’s been weeks now since The Young and the Restless’ Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin) have been on a quest to win Victor’s (Eric Braeden) seal of approval (well, Claire more than anything). No matter what the duo has done, The Mustache has refused to support them as a couple, and in a last-ditch attempt to win her grandfather over, Claire partnered with Victor to throw Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) her elaborate birthday party, and asked Kyle to turn on all the charm when he attended.

In The Young and the Restless episode that aired on June 2, Kyle poured it on thick as he gave a lovely toast to Nikki for her birthday. He complimented her, telling the room that she’s beautiful, brilliant and Victor’s queen. Kyle topped things off by presenting her with a charm bracelet, engraved with the names of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While the showing seemed to wow Nikki, Victor remained unimpressed.

Then, in the episode airing on June 3, Kyle makes one last attempt to woo Victor for the sake of his relationship with Claire. Kyle goes up to Victor with an offer of a “pre-prenup.” Kyle says that if he hurts or betrays Claire in any way, he’ll pay Victor $5 million, break things off with Claire and promise to leave town. Victor doesn’t accept the terms of Kyle’s proposal, but he agrees to give it some thought.

Now knowing Victor, Kyle’s gesture could wind up backfiring. Considering the Newman patriarch has already struck a deal wth Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to break up Kyle and Claire, it’s possible Victor accepts Kyle’s proposal and then tells Audra to speed up her breakup timetable. When Audra completes her end of the bargain and at least makes it appear as if Kyle betrayed Claire, Victor could turn to Kyle and get the $ 5 million and press Kyle to leave Genoa City as he said he would.

Whether we’re right or wrong about Victor’s move here, we ultimately don’t think it matters, because at the end of the day, we aren’t sure Kyle’s pre-prenup is enough to win Victor’s favor. However, we think if Kyle manages to prove himself incredibly useful to Victor, that could change things.

We can imagine a scenario where Kyle becomes privy to some Aristotle Dumas information. Perhaps Kyle overhears a conversation between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) about Aristotle as it pertains to Chancellor. Let’s say Billy shares some intel. If Kyle were to turn around and go to Victor with the information so he can protect Chancellor from Aristotle’s prying hands, Victor might become appreciative of the heads-up and “loyalty.”

Should Kyle do such a move, he would have to justify to Victor why he’s willing to betray the Abbotts… again. Kyle could justify his actions by noting he doesn’t see it as a betrayal, given Chancellor is not an Abbott company. Furthermore, Kyle could claim wanting to protect Claire’s job and wanting to prevent something from happening that could harm Nikki. Victor might actually buy such an explanation.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a possibility that Kyle could win Victor’s approval by being a rock for Claire during this Cole saga. We’ve suspected for a while now that Cole (J. Eddie Peck) may soon be on his way out on the soap. With his mystery illness getting worse and not better, Claire may be looking at some devastation in her future. If Kyle proves himself to be a great support system for her, Victor may notice and reassess his discontent for the Abbott heir.

Again, our theories are just that for now, but we have to think that Victor won’t continue to be stubborn as it pertains to #Kylaire (although Victor never accepted Billy with Victoria, so perhaps Victor can continue being this stubborn after all).