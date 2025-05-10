I’m starting to wonder, did The Young and the Restless’ Kyle ask Claire to move in to get under Victor’s skin?

Before I get to my point, let me state that as much as I love The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden), I do believe his renewed vendetta with Jack (Peter Bergman) is getting completely out of hand, and Victor's multi-pronged approach to break up Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin) seems like overkill. Even with these sentiments, though, I’m starting to wonder if The Mustache is onto something about Kyle.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 9, Victor became engulfed with rage when Claire informed him and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that she was planning to move in with Kyle. Not only that, but the duo has already made an offer on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) old apartment. The Newman patriarch claimed to be very disappointed in Claire, and later gave Kyle and Adam a piece of his mind. But before Victor stormed off to confront his mortal enemy’s son and his own son, Victor brought up an interesting point. He suspected it was Kyle’s idea to live together, and Claire confirmed it, but she says it’s what they both want.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now I wouldn’t have thought much of the remark, but Nikki also brings up the fact that it was Kyle who first proposed that the couple live together. This all made me start to wonder, could Kyle be using this move to get under Victor’s skin rather than actually being ready to take this big next step?

While I have no doubt that Kyle has real feelings for Claire, I can’t forget he’s also been upset with Victor ever since that whole Glissade business. Additionally, Kyle has been quite angry with Victor for his constant ploys to destroy his family and his family business lately. Kyle’s frustrations with the Newman Enterprises founder are completely understandable in my book. However, I’m starting to think Kyle could be allowing his hatred for Victor to bleed into his love for Claire.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As has been said by Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Cole (J. Eddie Peck), Nikki and others, Kyle and Claire’s relationship seems to be moving quickly. Heck, the two only recently claimed to love each other, and now they’re ready to go pick out his-and-her towels and accent pillows at HomeGoods. Claire herself has even held her reservations that she and Kyle aren't ready to get a place together, but seems resolved to go through with it to prove her feelings for Kyle and prove to Victor he doesn’t get to dictate her life.

All in all, let’s just say I won’t be surprised if it’s revealed that Kyle is pushing for the move to stick it to Victor. As much as Victor is working to expose the real Kyle to Claire, who’s to say Kyle is not working to expose the real Victor to her? To Victor’s point, is Kyle hoping to cause an irreparable rift between grandfather and granddaughter? If that happens to be the case, Victor still serves as the originator of all this conflict.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.