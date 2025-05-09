The Young and the Restless spoilers: after Victor forbids Claire’s move and her party idea flops, she enacts the nuclear option?

At some point we have to question if The Young and the Restless’ Claire (Hayley Erin) is just naive when it comes to Victor (Eric Braeden) or if she's being completely delusional.

On one hand, she’s only gotten acquainted with the Newman patriarch over the last two years, so she's just learning firsthand how stubborn he can be when he’s made up his mind, and how problematic he can become with family members who disobey him. But on the other hand, with Claire having stalked the Newmans before she arrived in Genoa City, and with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) offering up warnings, you’d think Claire would get a clue.

Regardless of whether Claire is naive or delusional, in The Young and the Restless episode originally scheduled for May 9, she goes to the Newman Ranch and tells Victor and Nikki of her plans to move with Kyle (Michael Mealor) into Adam’s (Mark Grossman) old penthouse. Victor makes no attempts to hide his disapproval, even claiming to be very disappointed in Claire. He then makes a beeline to go see Kyle himself.

When Victor arrives at Jabot, Kyle is actually discussing the topic of Victor with Jack (Peter Bergman). Victor wastes no time in telling Kyle he’s had it and the relationship with Claire will come to an end. Kyle makes the dreaded choice to utter the words “or what,” and saying that to Victor is like waving red in front of a bull.

Once Victor utters another ominous threat to Kyle, he storms over to Adam’s next and berates him for entertaining the idea of selling his place to the couple. Victor forbids it and warns Adam not to cross him on this.

Fast forward to the episodes airing during the week of May 12, and looking at the preview below, Claire will make one more last-ditched effort to win Victor’s approval of her relationship. She has the bright idea to throw a party. There’s probably not enough booze, cake and balloons in the world to suddenly win Victor over, but we digress.

Should Claire’s party idea indeed flop, we think there’s a big chance Claire could choose to enact her nuclear option. In this case, we’re talking about moving into the Abbott Mansion with Kyle. If our hunch is correct here, Victor would probably erupt in anger. We don’t believe he’ll disown Claire, but we can’t rule it out, given he once had Victoria arrested for trying to marry Billy (Jason Thompson) against his wishes.

But if disowning Claire isn’t in the cards, then Victor may potentially pull an equally devastating move. Back when Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier) were having their custody issues, like many viewers, we wondered if Harrison’s (Redding Munsell) biological mother, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner), would show up to cause trouble. Since she didn’t show up then, could she show up now?

It’s not hard to imagine Victor pulling strings to get Tara released from prison, just to cause trouble for Kyle and Claire. Although Tara being out of prison could also complicate things for Summer, who is raising Harrison as her own, Victor might think destroying #Kylaire is of utmost importance.

All in all, The Young and the Restless viewers may just want to make sure they have some popcorn on hand if our predictions ring true. By the way, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) may be in trouble if Victor has to do the heavy lifting in their agreement.