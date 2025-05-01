The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle learns a big Audra secret?

While The Young and the Restless’ Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has a knack for plotting to get what she wants like Victor (Eric Braeden), we aren’t sure she has his ability to be a masterful tactician.

Case and point, she’s actively targeting Kyle (Michael Mealor) so he and Claire (Hayley Erin) break up, satisfying Audra’s deal with The Newman patriarch. However, she doesn’t seem to have much of a plan to make that happen yet. Sure, she’s crossed paths with the Abbott heir and taunted him recently, but beyond that, we aren’t sure what progress she’s making in destroying #Kylaire.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 1, Audra makes a request of Victor for funding for the new cosmetic business he’s given her as part of their deal. He’s not initially receptive to the idea, but she stresses that her ability to get the business up and running is part of her attack plan for Kyle, who is the co-CEO of Jabot. The Mustache compromises and agrees to give deposit money in her corporate account with each proven step she takes in taking down Kyle. Audra is left to accept those terms, and additionally announces her new company will be called Vibrante.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Following her meeting with Victor, Audra runs into Kyle and immediately starts to antagonize him. She essentially calls him a nepo baby and brags about the launch of Vibrante, signaling it will rival Jabot. A smug Kyle scoffs at the idea, and the two trade barbs until Claire walks in to take in the scene. Audra ultimately saunters off, leaving Claire and Kyle to talk about Audra and Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) mystery illness, which is getting worse.

After Claire tips Kyle off that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) told her Audra and Victor are in cahoots with one another, Kyle makes a phone call to someone, asking them to look into Vibrante. Kyle additionally does some research of his own.

With all that being said, Audra’s bragadocious behavior, tipping Kyle off that she’s coming for him, may actually lead to her downfall. Now he’s doing some digging into her company, and who’s to say that won’t lead to him doing some digging into her? While he’s known her for a while, he hasn’t really done a deep dive into her background. And with Holden (Nathan Owens) in town, Kyle may have a more unique opportunity to do just that.

Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As The Young and the Restless viewers know, Audra and Holden have a past. They were involved romantically back in LA, and he allegedly did her a big favor when she was working with Tucker. While Audra has been trying her best to downplay her previous entanglement with Holden, Lily (Christel Khalil) has been rather adamant that there’s more to the Audra/Holden dynamic.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can imagine Kyle being the one to find out what that “more” is, and weaponizing it against Audra. Not for nothing, he’s not been a fan of Holden as the newcomer had a few friendly interactions with Claire. So, Kyle possibly getting dirt on Holden is the cherry on top.

Should our theory prove correct, we have to wonder if Kyle would use the information to blow up Audra’s life, or would he leverage her to work for him to double-cross Victor? If Kyle does the former, Audra may lose Nate (Sean Dominic). If Audra lets Kyle blackmail her into working for him and betraying Victor, we suspect she’ll lose more than just Nate. Rule one in Genoa City, is you don’t cross The Great Victor Newman.