The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane’s surprising proposition for Audra?

Given how unpopular The Young and the Restless’ Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is around Genoa City, it shouldn’t be a shocker to anyone that Diane (Susan Walters) is among the majority on that. She’s long seen Audra as untrustworthy, dangerously ambitious and manipulative when it comes to getting ahead in life. Considering these are all traits once used to describe Diane, she knows how to recognize them when she sees them.

Diane also doesn’t care for Audra due to her disastrous relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor) once upon. Back then, Audra fueled Kyle’s unchecked rage against Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane, and swayed him into betraying the Abbott family business.

Although Kyle and Audra have both moved on from their short-lived romance, him with Claire (Hayley Erin) and her with Nate (Sean Dominic), Diane finds herself being leery of Audra’s renewed interest in antagonizing her only child.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 17, and Kyle, Diane and Jack are on board Aristotle Dumas’ train, headed to the mysterious billionaire’s party. The family trio is interrupted when Audra walks on board, ready to live it up, much to Diane’s chagrin.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Audra wastes no time trading barbs with Kyle. She calls him a nepo baby, and he calls her Tucker’s sidekick, a feat Kyle feels Audra shouldn’t be proud of. As talk moves to Audra’s company, Vibrante, and whether or not Kyle is underestimating her, Diane looks on, and it’s clear she’d rather Audra be anywhere but there.

Once the foursome gets off the train, like the Newmans before them, they have to walk through a makeshift maze to make it to lunch. When Audra wants to go looking for a way out of the maze with Kyle, Diane chimes in that them being alone isn’t a good idea if the duo hopes to capitalize on their feud for this alleged cosmetic rivalry they hope to have once Vibrante is off the ground. Kyle agrees with his mom, and Diane looks more than relieved.

We can’t help but think that Diane’s concerns about Audra will manifest into her taking action. Diane knows Audra is up to something and that Victor (Eric Braeden) likely funded her latest venture. Considering Diane has known Victor for a very long time, she knows he doesn’t fund a business out of the kindness of his heart for someone who isn’t family. Plus, Diane is aware that Victor is actively trying to break up Kyle and Claire.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having said all of that, we believe there’s a chance that Diane eventually makes Audra an interesting proposition in the near future. Diane may get Audra one-on-one and convince Ms. Charles that being in business with Victor won’t benefit her in the long run, as there will always be strings attached, and Victor usually leaves his business partners disappointed.

Diane may then offer Audra a lucrative job working with her, co-running Jabot’s retro/classic division (which happens to be the former Glissade). Mrs. Jack Abbott may stress that Vibrante won’t be able to hold a candle to Jabot, but working with Diane gives Audra the opportunity to use the Jabot machine to put forth products that help Audra really make a splash in the business community.

Audra might initially be reluctant to the idea, as she has the chance to own and run Vibrante as she fits (or at least she thinks so). However, Audra could come to realize that continuing with Victor is bad for her professional development as well as her personal relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic).

But if Diane does make this kind of offer and Audra accepts it, Diane may have Audra ensure her that she’ll stop her pursuit of Kyle, and leave #Kylaire to continue to blossom. If Audra is really over Kyle as much as she says, it should be no problem. Right?