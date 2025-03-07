The Young and the Restless spoilers: Holden becomes the center of a shocking love triangle?

We have a feeling that if given the opportunity, The Young and the Restless’ Holden (Nathan Owens) could charm the bark off a tree. While he hasn’t had a lot of run-ins with Genoa City residents, we just get the sense that he’s the type to flash a smile and share a few kind/flirtatious words, and women find themselves captivated. It’s not hard to believe that this winning formula is what partially won over Audra (Zuleyka Silver) in the past. That and the fact that helped her when she was in a bind while working for Tucker.

Speaking of Audra, after initially pretending not to know Holden, she finally came clean to Nate (Sean Dominic) about their shared past. Although, she continues to downplay how much she and Holden meant to each other, and we suspect that’s due to three reasons: she still has feelings for him, she knows he still has feelings for her, but she’s in love with Nate and views him as a safer option.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 7, and Holden will again find Audra at Crimson Lights. He repeatedly asks if they can be friends, especially since they had a bond back in LA and he’s likely to be around town more with Damian (Jermaine Rivers) spending more time in Genoa City. Although she is a bit reluctant to the idea, she does agree to have lunch with him before he heads back to LA later that evening.

The two wind up going to the Athletic Club, where they run into Nate and Damian. After Audra introduces herself to Damian, she and Holden explain they are about to have a friendly lunch before he leaves. Holden even notes she insisted she pay for her own meal. Damian is suspicious and pulls Holden to the side, scolding him for still being in town and for trying to spend time with his half-brother’s girlfriend. Damian then demands Holden immediately go back to LA.

Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

When Holden returns, Nate has taken a call, so he uses the opportunity to say goodbye to Audra. Once Nate returns, Holden takes off, and that’s when Nate inquires with Audra about what’s really going on? A question we are asking too. Is it a matter of if Audra will cheat, or when Audra will cheat?

Looking ahead to the week of March 10, it doesn’t appear Holden will be hopping on that plane right away. As seen in the clip, he stops by the Athletic Club bar to chat it up with none other than Claire (Hayley Erin).

Holden connecting with Claire was certainly not on our bingo card. She’s currently head over heels for Kyle (Michael Mealor), but with Victor (Eric Braeden) rooting against them and Summer (Allison Lanier) wanting her ex back, there are some cracks in the #Kylaire foundation. So might Holden slip into those cracks to flirt with Claire and catch her eye?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s worth noting that Claire may be a little more receptive to it given she’s drinking in the clip, and she herself has admitted to not being that experienced with alcohol. So she may throw her head back a little more often to laugh than usual.

If Holden and Claire do strike up a friendship of sorts, that could open a whole new can of worms. Kyle could become jealous of Holden. Claire herself may have to deal with not only one jealous ex in Summer but another in Audra. Heck, Summer may even see pushing a romance between Claire and Holden as her ticket to winning Kyle back. Oh, and we can’t forget The Mustache. He'll likely not stamp a seal of approval for Holden given his boss works for Aristotle Dumas, a figure with too many unknown risks.

We’ll just have to watch and see if #Cholden becomes the new trending hashtag in the weeks and months to come.