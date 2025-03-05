The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s revenge plans sabotaged by someone he trusts?

The revenge train keeps rolling for The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden), with no signs of stopping or even slowing down. He remains determined to take down Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jabot, and he continues to reject pleas that he support Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire’s (Hayley Erin) relationship (or at the very least not interfere in it). No matter who begs Victor to drop his Abbott vendetta, he just won’t listen.

Speaking of those begging, Jack may be asking his archrival to pump the breaks, but it’s really Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Claire doing all the begging. Michael has a fondness for Jack and Diane (Susan Walters), and he also doesn’t want to see his boss and father figure adding strain to his health, so the lawyer has cautioned Victor about continuing down this road.

In terms of Nikki, Jack is her best friend and she attributes him with saving her life and helping her to get sober. She doesn’t want him subjected to any undue stress because of her husband. Plus, she’s had a front-row seat for decades to the Victor/Jack feud and knows how bad it can get, and doesn’t want to see that kind of fallout again adorning Genoa City.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As far as Claire, this may be her first time seeing her grandfather go to battle against the Abbotts, but she is directly impacted as she’s fallen in love with Kyle. She is in the unenviable position of being in between her “new” grandfather and her first boyfriend. Although she is committed to maintaining Victor’s love and respect, and her relationship with Kyle, the longer Victor keeps this feud going it seems as if she’ll one day be forced to choose sides.

With Victor the only one content on not dropping all this animosity, we suspect he’ll soon hit a roadblock with his plans. A roadblock in the form of sabotage from someone close to him, and we all know how Victor appreciates being betrayed by a loved one (we’re definitely being sarcastic).

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, between Michael, Nikki and Claire, we think there’s a chance Nikki will interfere in her husband’s vendetta. Whether that’s overhearing one of Victor’s conversations about his scheme for Jack and running that information to the Jabot CEO, or getting to one of Victor’s henchmen, we can see her boldly crossing her husband for the sake of Jack and Claire.

Plus, Nikki could deduce that she and Victor are in it for the long haul this time, so while Victor would be furious with such betrayal, he’ll ultimately have to get over it. It’s worth noting, that Nikki doesn’t seem as timid about standing up to Victor in this latest go-round of their marriage, so her betraying him for the greater good is possible.

Lastly, while we suspect both Michael and Claire are too afraid of getting on Victor’s bad side to actively sabotage him, we can’t rule out Claire being bold enough to stand up to her grandfather for matters of the heart. Again, Kyle is her first love and she may decide she’s willing to do what she can to protect it.