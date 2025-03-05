The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s revenge plans sabotaged by someone he trusts?

By
published

Would The Mustache be able to forgive them?

Eric Braeden as Victor upset in The Young and the Restless
Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The revenge train keeps rolling for The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden), with no signs of stopping or even slowing down. He remains determined to take down Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jabot, and he continues to reject pleas that he support Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire’s (Hayley Erin) relationship (or at the very least not interfere in it). No matter who begs Victor to drop his Abbott vendetta, he just won’t listen.

Speaking of those begging, Jack may be asking his archrival to pump the breaks, but it’s really Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Claire doing all the begging. Michael has a fondness for Jack and Diane (Susan Walters), and he also doesn’t want to see his boss and father figure adding strain to his health, so the lawyer has cautioned Victor about continuing down this road.

In terms of Nikki, Jack is her best friend and she attributes him with saving her life and helping her to get sober. She doesn’t want him subjected to any undue stress because of her husband. Plus, she’s had a front-row seat for decades to the Victor/Jack feud and knows how bad it can get, and doesn’t want to see that kind of fallout again adorning Genoa City.

Peter Bergman as Jack in The Young and the Restless

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As far as Claire, this may be her first time seeing her grandfather go to battle against the Abbotts, but she is directly impacted as she’s fallen in love with Kyle. She is in the unenviable position of being in between her “new” grandfather and her first boyfriend. Although she is committed to maintaining Victor’s love and respect, and her relationship with Kyle, the longer Victor keeps this feud going it seems as if she’ll one day be forced to choose sides.

With Victor the only one content on not dropping all this animosity, we suspect he’ll soon hit a roadblock with his plans. A roadblock in the form of sabotage from someone close to him, and we all know how Victor appreciates being betrayed by a loved one (we’re definitely being sarcastic).

Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki surprised in The Young and the Restless

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, between Michael, Nikki and Claire, we think there’s a chance Nikki will interfere in her husband’s vendetta. Whether that’s overhearing one of Victor’s conversations about his scheme for Jack and running that information to the Jabot CEO, or getting to one of Victor’s henchmen, we can see her boldly crossing her husband for the sake of Jack and Claire.

Plus, Nikki could deduce that she and Victor are in it for the long haul this time, so while Victor would be furious with such betrayal, he’ll ultimately have to get over it. It’s worth noting, that Nikki doesn’t seem as timid about standing up to Victor in this latest go-round of their marriage, so her betraying him for the greater good is possible.

Lastly, while we suspect both Michael and Claire are too afraid of getting on Victor’s bad side to actively sabotage him, we can’t rule out Claire being bold enough to stand up to her grandfather for matters of the heart. Again, Kyle is her first love and she may decide she’s willing to do what she can to protect it.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the young and the restless
Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case as Phyllis and Sharon worried in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis and Sharon kidnapped by these two family members?

Susan Walters as Diane with her arms folded talking to Peter Bergman as Jack in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane’s ominous prediction comes true?

Jeff “Pops” Bailey, Jeff Bailey, Courtney Ramsey, Jasmin Carey, Melinda Papadeas, Erika Papadeas, Nick Fiorito, Jonathan Towns, Mike Fiorito, Ana Towns, Mark Crawford, Carson McCalley, Jack Dodge, Larry Graham, Scott Thompson, Lori Thompson, Bernie Gutierrez, Brett Hamby, Carrigain Scadden, Mark Romain, Ernest Cato, Jackye Clayton, Bridget Cato, Lauren McKinney, Han Nguyen, Alyssa Borden, Josiah Borden, and Holden Nguyen on The Amazing Race

Meet The Amazing Race season 37 cast: who are the teams in the global race?
See more latest
Most Popular
Beyond Paradise season 3 Humphrey and Arthur (Hugh Dennis) running
'Stop Hugh Dennis!' Beyond Paradise's Humphrey gives chase as new series guest stars revealed
Concetta (Benedetta Porcaroli) in The Leopard
Netflix adds lavish period drama based on a world-famous novel that has vibes of The Crown
Greta looking stressed and on the phone standing outside the police station in Just One Look
Netflix adds forgotten Harlan Coben adaptation — and it might just be his most mind-boggling series yet
Shrek stars Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy
Oscar-winning animated classic finally returns to Netflix amidst sequel controversy
Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and India
How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final online or on TV today, team news
Molly Parker in Doc
Why Doc is not new tonight, March 4
Nathan Fillion as John in a police uniform in The Rookie season 7
Why The Rookie is not new tonight, March 4
Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree and Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree at the country club in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Anita Dupree holding onto an explosive secret about Dani?
Kahyun Kim and David Alan Grier in St. Denis Medical
Why St. Denis Medical is not new tonight, March 4
Sterling Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) in Death in Paradise season 14 episode 7
Death in Paradise reveals first look at ex-Holby star replacing The Commissioner
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch