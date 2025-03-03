The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane’s ominous prediction comes true?

It looks like another week will go by on The Young and the Restless where Diane’s (Susan Walters) opinion of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) doesn’t improve.

During the week of March 3 on The Young and the Restless, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) host Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane for drinks at Billy’s place. After the foursome makes some small chit-chat about the renovations going on at the Abbott Mansion and her big plans to give the home a makeover, their conversation turns to Billy’s new business venture, Abbott Communications.

Jack is thrilled to be an investor in Billy’s company, and Billy is equally excited to have his brother’s support and funding. In a touching moment, the brothers even give each other a big hug (which is nice to see considering how often the two have been at odds). However, the night takes a slightly rocky turn when Billy mentions Phyllis.

Not knowing that Phyllis and Sharon (Sharon Case) are the victims of a kidnapping, Diane will rant that she finds it odd that Phyllis just left town as Billy is trying to get Abbott Communications off the ground. Diane further questions how her archrival could claim she wants to be a part of the company and has ceased communicating with Billy. Seeing the celebratory mood of the room shifting, Sally takes Billy out of the room to check on dinner.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the duo’s absence, Jack cautions Diane about raining on Billy’s parade with the trashing of Phyllis. Diane remains unapologetic as she sees Phyllis being a detriment to Billy’s success. Furthermore, she’s concerned about Jack’s sizeable investment in Abbott Communications going down the drain “because Phyllis is being Phyllis.” Fans of the soap know exactly what Diane means of course, because Phyllis has a way of coloring outside the lines, getting caught and bringing on trouble.

Later, Jack privately speaks with Billy and apologizes for Diane’s pessimistic attitude. However, the Jabot CEO also takes a gentler approach in warning his brother about Phyllis, noting, “We both know that she [Phyllis] is not very good at following the rules or staying in her lane. All I’m saying is keep your eyes open.”

Jack’s words leave Billy thoughtful. However, at the moment at least, Billy seems more concerned that something is wrong with Phyllis, and he's right to be worried. Also, at the end of the day, Billy thinks Phyllis is a business asset rather than a liability.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we can’t help but think Diane’s ominous sentiment will come to ring true eventually. Phyllis’ judgment isn’t always the best and she tends to feed into Billy’s worst impulses.

As Billy's battle with Adam (Mark Grossman) revs up, with Abbott Communications being Newman Media’s direct competitor, we can’t help but think Phyllis might push BIlly to do some things out of the realm of legal to help squash Adam. Better yet, there’s a chance Phyllis takes it upon herself to go after Adam, coloring outside of the lines without Billy’s permission. Either way, any questionable tactics could bring on the wrath of both Adam and Victor (Eric Braeden), and Victor would like nothing more than to deal another big blow to Billy Boy Abbott.

But on the off chance Billy and Phyllis keep everything above board and land some successes in business, we fear Phyllis may take a torch to Billy’s romance with Sally. It’s clear to viewers that Phyllis is developing feelings for her ex again, and she has a habit of playing dirty to go after a man she’s in love with. We can easily picture her sabotaging the #Silly romance. Billy probably won’t be happy with Phyllis’ interference, but we suspect her tactics might work and he may cheat on Sally.

Should this theory prove correct, we’d love to see a heartbroken Sally wind up with the likes of a still-grieving Daniel (Michael Graziadei). It would drive Phyllis mad, and leave us entertained.