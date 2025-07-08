Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt reveals why newcomer Celia is one of the best villains in soap history
New Emmerdale farmer Celia is one of the best soap baddies, according to Dominic Brunt.
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has shared that new villain Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) is one of soap's "best baddies."
Celia, who is a farmer working on land near Butlers Farm, wasted no time in taunting Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) about her fines in her introductory scenes.
Celia showed up at Moira's and offered to rent two of her fields for much less than they're worth, but Moira turned down her proposal despite needing the money. However, it was clear that Celia meant business and that the two landowners would come to blows again in the future.
Soon enough, Celia's true villainous ways were exposed when she had a run-in with vet Paddy Dingle (Brunt) after he was brutally attacked by one of her guard dogs. Paddy went to confront the no-nonsense farmer over the ordeal, but it ended in disaster when Celia mocked him and threatened to call the police.
Talking to What To Watch and other media, Dominic told us that Celia is one of the best villains that soaps have seen in a "long time." He said: "She's one of the best baddies that soaps have seen in a good long time."
Dominic also revealed how Celia is a classic Emmerdale villain like the iconic Kim Tate (Claire King). "I don't think anybody's come across anyone like Celia before! She's brilliant. She's a true baddie," he shared.
"And in the same way that classic baddies, like Kim Tate, for example, actually enjoy being a baddie, the reason they are a villain is because they enjoy being a villain, not because they have any choice, but they enjoy it.
"She really likes toying with people. She's got nothing to lose. She's in her own space and time, and she's in charge, and you'll never get one past her."
Jaye, who has previously appeared in Casualty, The Bill and Doctors, teased more about Celia's character: “I was delighted to get this role - without giving the game away she is very different to anyone I have played before and I can’t wait to really get into the heart of her storyline.”
Producer Laura Shaw added: “We are absolutely delighted to have Jaye Griffiths joining us to play the role of Celia.
"Having recently taken over a nearby farm, not much is known about mysterious Celia's past before arriving on the outskirts of the village. While Celia has a tough edge with an air of respectability, the audience and our villagers will soon start to see what this woman is truly capable of.”
Emmerdale airs on weekdays on ITV1 at 7.30pm.
