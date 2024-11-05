Doctors spoilers: It's the LAST-EVER episode of Doctors!
Airs Thursday 14 November 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
It's time for Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) to get back into full-on boss lady mode to try and save The Mill from DISASTER on today's LAST-EVER episode of Doctors! (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
As the long-running BBC daytime drama comes to an end after 24 years on air, the surgery staff have a FINAL showdown with Graham Elton (Alex Avery)!
Graham was supposed to have been a saving grace when the GP came on board as a new practice partner earlier in the year.
But unfortunately, Graham has turned out to be an unpleasant bigot who has managed to get on the WRONG side of all the existing staff!
Although Zara is not feeling great since her recent life-changing health diagnosis, she is determined to do some damage control before Graham causes everyone to QUIT!
Graham is annoyed when he finds The Mill unexpectedly abandoned.
WHERE is everyone?
He's unaware that Zara has called the staff to an EMERGENCY meeting at The Icon, including dismissed employees, nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and GP Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).
Zara is determined to get Graham OUT!
But without his practice partner money, The Mill could face CLOSURE!
However, Zara and her team have dealt with plenty of questionable characters in the past.
And you know what they say, there's strength in numbers!
Can the surgery staff unite to send Graham packing one way or another?
It's Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) birthday.
But the receptionist is in no mood to celebrate after recent events.
Campus security guard, Barry Biglow (David Perks), stops by to wish Scarlett a happy birthday.
She confides in Barry that she is thinking it's time for her to move on...
Sensing that Scarlett is feeling down-in-the-dumps, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) surprises her with a birthday cake.
Unfortunately, the cake has the WRONG age and Scarlett's name is spelled incorrectly!
Will Scarlett take this as yet another sign that it's time for her to call it QUITS!
Meanwhile, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) arrives at a rundown block of flats to visit pregnant Bev Dartnall (Tupele Dorgu, who played factory worker Kelly Crabtree on Coronation Street).
Ruhma is met by an agitated man, Davey Timms (Patrick Knowles), who claims to be the unborn baby's dad.
Davey offers to take Ruhma to see Bev.
But things take a DANGEROUS turn when Davey and Ruhma arrive at an abandoned building and a scream is heard from inside...
* DON'T MISS an afternoon dedicated to Doctors on BBC One!
There's a special episode of Bargain Hunt featuring cast members.
Plus, a retrospective documentary, Doctors: A Celebration, looking back at life in Letherbridge!
The Series Finale of Doctors airs at 2:00pm on BBC One.
Bargain Hunt: Doctors Special airs at 12:15pm on BBC One.
Doctors: A Celebration airs at 2:35pm on BBC One
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.