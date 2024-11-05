Doctors spoilers: It's the LAST-EVER episode of Doctors!

It's time for Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) to get back into full-on boss lady mode to try and save The Mill from DISASTER on today's LAST-EVER episode of Doctors! (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As the long-running BBC daytime drama comes to an end after 24 years on air, the surgery staff have a FINAL showdown with Graham Elton (Alex Avery)!



Graham was supposed to have been a saving grace when the GP came on board as a new practice partner earlier in the year.



But unfortunately, Graham has turned out to be an unpleasant bigot who has managed to get on the WRONG side of all the existing staff!



Although Zara is not feeling great since her recent life-changing health diagnosis, she is determined to do some damage control before Graham causes everyone to QUIT!



Graham is annoyed when he finds The Mill unexpectedly abandoned.



WHERE is everyone?



He's unaware that Zara has called the staff to an EMERGENCY meeting at The Icon, including dismissed employees, nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and GP Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).



Zara is determined to get Graham OUT!



But without his practice partner money, The Mill could face CLOSURE!



However, Zara and her team have dealt with plenty of questionable characters in the past.



And you know what they say, there's strength in numbers!



Can the surgery staff unite to send Graham packing one way or another?

Zara faces-off against Graham on the FINAL episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Graham doesn't intend to go anywhere without a FIGHT on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

It's Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) birthday.



But the receptionist is in no mood to celebrate after recent events.



Campus security guard, Barry Biglow (David Perks), stops by to wish Scarlett a happy birthday.



She confides in Barry that she is thinking it's time for her to move on...



Sensing that Scarlett is feeling down-in-the-dumps, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) surprises her with a birthday cake.



Unfortunately, the cake has the WRONG age and Scarlett's name is spelled incorrectly!



Will Scarlett take this as yet another sign that it's time for her to call it QUITS!

It's Scarlett's birthday on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Is Jimmi going to stick around at The Mill after his clash with Graham on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) arrives at a rundown block of flats to visit pregnant Bev Dartnall (Tupele Dorgu, who played factory worker Kelly Crabtree on Coronation Street).



Ruhma is met by an agitated man, Davey Timms (Patrick Knowles), who claims to be the unborn baby's dad.



Davey offers to take Ruhma to see Bev.



But things take a DANGEROUS turn when Davey and Ruhma arrive at an abandoned building and a scream is heard from inside...



* DON'T MISS an afternoon dedicated to Doctors on BBC One!



There's a special episode of Bargain Hunt featuring cast members.



Plus, a retrospective documentary, Doctors: A Celebration, looking back at life in Letherbridge!



Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) fears for Ruhma's life on this LAST-EVER episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

The Series Finale of Doctors airs at 2:00pm on BBC One.



Bargain Hunt: Doctors Special airs at 12:15pm on BBC One.



Doctors: A Celebration airs at 2:35pm on BBC One

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer