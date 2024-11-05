Doctors spoilers: A new ROMANCE for Sid?

The sparks fly for paramedic Sid when he meets the daughter of a patient on today's episode of Doctors!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is fed-up with boss Graham Elton (Alex Avery) on Doctors.



Sid initially got on well with Graham, after the new practice partner showed an interest in expanding the Minor Surgery Unit.



However, after being challenged over his commitment to his duties at The Mill, Sid is the latest member of staff wanting to keep their distance from awful Graham!



On today's penultimate episode of the long-running BBC daytime drama, Sid is on shift with the Rapid Response team.



Sid is called to the assistance of Sylvie Mackie (played by ex-The Bill and Emmerdale star Trudie Goodwin), who has taken a tumble while emptying her bin...



Sylvie's neighbour, Artie Simkins (Timothy West, who was Shirley and Tina's dad Stan Carter on EastEnders), calls for an ambulance.



Sid is in a bad mood after his confrontation with Graham.



So he's not impressed when Sylvie refuses to go to hospital for a full examination.



When Sylvie's phone rings in the kitchen, she asks Sid to answer it.



But he gets an earful from Sylvie's daughter, Della Scott (Ellie Beaven, who played teenager Sarah Addis on BBC One drama, Down To Earth), who is unhappy that a stranger is answering her mum's phone!



However, it's a different story when Della arrives in person and meets Sid...



Noticing the chemistry between them, Sylvie encourages them to exchange phone numbers!



Could the start of a NEW romance be just what Sid needs to take his mind off the troubled times at The Mill?

Sylvie (played by Trudie Goodwin) has a fall on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Can Sylvie's neighbour Artie (played by Timothy West) help out on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Just when romance was starting to blossom between Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), it looks like things may have been jeopardised by the desperate actions of Maggie Lynch!



Rob and Ruhma keep thinking about calling the other but get distracted by their busy jobs.



Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) is curious when she notices midwife Ruhma screen a phone call from Rob.



When Michelle teases Ruhma about her "new love", Ruhma is clearly flustered!



Unable to speak to Ruhma over the phone, policeman Rob decides to track her down in person at St Phil's Hospital.



Will Rob lay his true feelings on the line?

Will Rob declare his true feelings for Ruhma on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer