Doctors spoilers: Will Jimmi and Al QUIT The Mill?

Will Jimmi and Al reach a BIG decision after Graham challenges the GPs about their commitment to The Mill on Doctors?

Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) calls an EMERGENCY staff meeting on today's episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Could there be BIG changes in store at The Mill?



The atmosphere at the surgery is becoming ever-more toxic since the dismissal of both nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).

And everyone blames new practice partner, Graham!



Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is annoyed when he finds Graham giving two strangers a tour of The Mill.

They are trainee GPs, Jonathan Taggart (James Crellin) and Cassandra Leyton (Emmeline Hartley).

Is Graham about to hire some NEW members of staff without consulting Bear, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) or Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya)?

Unfortunately, after Jimmi Clay (Adrian Morgan Lewis) overhears a conversation between Graham, Jonathan and Cassandra, things go from bad to WORSE...



At the team meeting, Graham challenges the surgery staff about their commitment to The Mill versus their other projects.

And when Graham particularly turns on both Jimmi and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), it's possible that this time he will push the fed-up docs too far...

Scarlett and Rosie are not happy about all the changes at The Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Cassandra and Jonathan soon be joining the surgery staff on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zara is struggling to adapt following her official diagnosis with a life-changing condition.



Zara seems to be having a good day and even feels like getting dressed and putting on some make-up.



Until her hand slips and she smears mascara on her face.



After accidentally knocking her phone into the bathroom sink, Zara is suddenly hit with a spasm of weakness...

As Zara's knees buckle, she falls to the floor...



With her phone now submerged in water, will Zara be able to raise the alarm before her situation becomes WORSE?

Things take a TERRIBLE turn for Zara on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer