Doctors: FAREWELL to Letherbridge!

Doctors will air its FINAL episode today (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



To mark the end of the BBC daytime drama, which was first broadcast on 26 March 2000, there's a special afternoon of programmes dedicated to all things Doctors!



Don't miss Bargain Hunt: Doctors Special (12:15pm).



Following the Series Finale, a retrospective documentary, Doctors: A Celebration will air (2:35pm).



Narrated by Bharti Patel, who plays midwife Ruhma Carter, the documentary goes behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew as they prepare to film their final scenes.



Along the way, some of the most memorable storylines and characters are revisited from the past 24 years and over 4500 episodes!



With familiar faces, including original cast member Christopher Timothy, sharing their memories of life in Letherbridge.

Doctors stars Kia Pegg and Adrian Lewis Morgan prepare for a scene with director Niall Fraser. (Image credit: BBC)

Christopher Timothy recently returned to Doctors as Mac McGuire. (Image credit: BBC)

Q&A with ELISABETH DERMOT WALSH as Dr Zara Carmichael

What is your character's favourite storyline?

"There are seriously too many storylines to choose a favourite. But for me, it’s got to be Zara’s 12-year relationship with Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) which included everything from domestic bliss to the soap version of Greek-tragedy level crises, including -multiple dalliances from both parties, a long fertility journey and several break ups.



As for Dr Zara Carmichael herself, she was a 'piece of work' and a joy to play. Somehow, she got away with behaving appallingly time and again and many viewers, especially women, told me that was what they envied; that she spoke her mind and didn’t suffer fools gladly. There was almost always a direct relationship between how well she was dressed and how badly she was behaved. Although many, many times she received her comeuppance by being, over the years, variously doused, squirted or drenched with water, mud, slurry, real ale, chocolate, bird poo, baby vomit, cream, red wine, pus, and more chocolate, to name but a few!"

What is your favourite Doctors memory?

"I think my favourite Doctors memory may be shooting an episode where The Mill Health Centre colleagues staged an am-dram production of A Christmas Carol. We were filming for what seemed like days in a ‘black box’ theatre location, where we lost all sense of time & reason. I remember laughing until my insides ached, specifically because the characters were all supposed to be taking themselves so seriously!"

What is it that was so special about Doctors?

"I will tell you what the fans tell me nearly every day when they stop me for a chat in the street. Letherbridge was ultimately a kind place. The characters were their friends, the stories were their gossip, the successes were their triumphs, and the tragedies were their sadnesses. You could put the kettle on after the lunchtime news and have a cup of tea with a story that would engage you, intrigue you, infuriate you, or simply entertain you and it would almost always be wrapped up by a quarter past two. But often too with a serial ‘cliffhanger’ to make you wonder what happens next?"

We want to see Dr Graham Elton get his comeuppance!

"Yes, he seems hell-bent on destroying everything that is good about the practice and removing anyone and everyone who stands in the way of him controlling the whole place. He has slow-burn revealed himself to be racist, homophobic, manipulative, self-aggrandising and so over-flowing with dinosaur-attitudes and micro-aggressions that are escalating into macro-aggressions that he threatens the very survival of The Mill. Where is Zara when you need her?"

What’s next for you?

"I’ve just filmed an episode of the Sister Boniface Mysteries where I had the joyful dilemma of playing twin sisters! A diva movie star visiting Great Slaughter to play “The Minx” (a Cat-Woman style super villain in a Batman-style 1960s TV Show) and her down-trodden sister; assistant dogsbody, stand-in and stunt woman. Inevitably, murder ensues, and the divine Sister Boniface takes on the case. It was, I admit, utterly delicious and a perfect antidote to 15 years of playing Dr Zara Carmichael!"

There's gonna be a SHOWDOWN between Zara and ghastly Graham on the series finale of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Q&A with KIA PEGG as Scarlett Kiernan

What has been your favourite storyline?

"As a standalone episode, the one where Scarlett bumps into an old friend who turns out to be dying is my all-time favourite. I loved that script; I loved the guest artists and I think that episode is probably the best work I’ve ever done.

My favourite storyline was Scarlett’s cost of living storyline. It was such a long running story, that it gave me the opportunity to do something totally new as an actor and meant I always had to be thinking. Playing a character with a big secret is always fun, and I also enjoyed showing a different side to Scarlett once the pressure of that time period was over for her. It was an absolute treat to get to work with Simon Lowe (who played Scarlett's dad Brian) on that story, we got to do some great scenes together."

What is your favourite Doctors memory?

"Any day I filmed with Ian Midlane (Al) and Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi). I was going to narrow it down, but the truth is probably all my best days heavily feature those two. The Cotswolds two-parter was lots of fun because it was so different, but I have never laughed as much at work as when we filmed a follow up episode to that in The Mill.



Another highlight for me was Scarlett learning to drive- ironic because after four tests, I’m still trying in real life. Every day I got to go out in the car with Chris Walker (Rob) was a good one! He’s the most incredible actor and the nicest guy, so getting to work with him so much was brilliant. I learnt something every single time."

What is it that was so special about Doctors?

"Now that it is gone, there is nowhere left quite like it. I’ve been working a long time and I’ve never before been in a place as hectic and yet as warm. I have never worked on a set that had so much to shoot in so little time and yet remain upbeat and happy.



The cast and crew enjoyed each other’s company. We worked together to make it work, even when the days should have been impossible. The truth is that I think the only way for people to truly understand what was so special about Doctors, was for them to have been a part of it. Whether that was making it, like us, or our loyal audience who stuck with it for twenty years. The magic of that place was reflected on screen and the people that could watch it, know what a loss it is."

What will you miss the most about playing Scarlett?

"I loved playing that character; from her hair and makeup to her costumes, right down to my controversial decision to always have my feet up on the furniture. I feel like there was still so much more to find out about her and a part of me is sad that we won’t get that chance. "

What’s next for you?

"Currently, I’m presenting children’s TV- which is wildly different to playing Scarlett Kiernan but lots of fun. I actually kept up presenting on the weekends while shooting Doctors, which in hindsight was a bit crazy- but is now paying off as I get to do it a bit more full time."

WHAT has Kia's favourite Doctors storyline been? (Image credit: BBC)

Q&A with ROSS MCLAREN as Luca McIntyre

What has been your favourite storyline?

"I really enjoyed working on the HIV awareness storyline. It’s so important that people have accurate information about HIV, especially regarding diagnosis and the advances in modern medicine that have transformed life for those living with it. I learned so much myself, and it felt rewarding to contribute to raising awareness."

What is your favourite memory from Doctors?

"My favourite memory has to be my first day on set. I was so nervous, but walking into the iconic Mill and seeing the Doctors team in action was incredible. The efficiency, warmth, and talent of everyone around me made it unforgettable."

What will you miss the most?

"The regularity of the work. Acting is an incredibly rewarding field, but it’s also tough, with constant auditions and the unpredictability of it all. Being part of a long-running drama like Doctors offered a rare sense of stability, almost like a 9-to-5 in the acting world!"

What can you tell us about the finale episode?

"I wish I could tell you more! Let’s just say we go out with a bang, and you absolutely don’t want to miss it!"

What’s next for you?

"Who knows? That’s the exciting (and sometimes daunting) part of an actor’s life! Thankfully, like a lot of actors, I have a side hustle. I run a photography business, YellowBellyPhoto, which helps fulfil my creative side and keeps me busy between acting gigs."

Will nurse Luca get his job back at The Mill on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

