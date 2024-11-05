Doctors spoilers: Maggie tries to KISS Rob!

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is still stuck with his unexpected house guest, Maggie Lynch (Alison Belbin), on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kind-hearted policeman Rob took pity on Maggie, a childhood friend of his late wife Karen, after her home was flooded.

However, Maggie's presence is about to jeopardise Rob's new romance with midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel)...



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Maggie insists on taking Rob out to lunch as a thank-you for letting her stay.



But while Rob is ordering some drinks at the bar, Maggie answers his phone when Ruhma rings.



Maggie seizes the opportunity to MEDDLE, leaving Rob none-the-wiser!



With Ruhma out of the picture, Maggie confesses that she has always had a thing for Rob, even while he was married to Karen!



How will Rob react when Maggie unexpectedly tries to make a move on him...

Maggie is the cause of TROUBLE between Rob and Ruhma on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is unhappy about the way things are going at The Mill.



Ruhma tries to give Bear a boost, since he is feeling gloomy over practice partner, Graham Elton (Alex Avery), making BIG decisions without consulting him.



Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) have both been dismissed.



But next up, it looks like Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) might call it QUITS too!



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is alarmed that the surgery is on the verge of falling apart.



And it's ALL the fault of Graham...

Ruhma has some much-needed advice for Bear on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie Colton's (Janice Connolly) passion for environmental causes leads the surgery receptionist to join a protest against a water company.



Rosie gets involved after meeting Livi Sedgewick (Murphee Thompson) and her sister Clara (Nadine Ivy), whose boyfriend Tom almost died from E.coli poisoning after swimming in a polluted local reservoir.



Livi and Clara intend to take their fight direct to Myles Klein (Daniel Gosling), the Chairman of Magna Water company.



But Rosie becomes alarmed when she realises how far the sisters are prepared to go to make a point about Magna pumping raw sewage into the reservoir.



And it's not long before the Police arrive at the scene of the protest...



Could Rosie be in BIG trouble?

Rosie joins a protest against a water company on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Company chairman Myles is the target of an environmental protest on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer