Home and Away spoilers: Who does Eliza ATTACK?
Airs Thursday 1 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Eliza Sherwood (played by Martha Kate Morgan) appears to be a whole lot of TROUBLE on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Unfortunately, foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) just can't see it.
When long-time family friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) suspects foster teenager Eliza has been stealing money from her handbag, she tries to raise the issue with Roo.
But Roo snaps back that Marilyn is being rude and judgemental!
Roo has high hopes for Eliza after enrolling her in the youth program run by Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
However, in a strange and creepy move, Eliza STEALS a baby scan photo from expecting dad Tane's bag...
When another teenager Scott (Finnian James) confronts Eliza about her bizarre behaviour, she SNAPS and punches him!
Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) helps mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) out with his car restoration project at Summer Bay Auto.
Though Sonny can't help complain about his so-called best mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), the whole time!
Sonny pauses for thought after Theo tells him how much Remi has supported his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), since the death of her dad.
Will Sonny start to see that it hasn't all been sunshine and roses for Remi since he moved to Summer Bay?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: Is Sonny jealous of Remi?
Home and Away spoilers: WHY have John and Irene fallen out?