Home and Away spoilers: Who does Eliza ATTACK?

There's a shock incident when Eliza's violent side surfaces on Home and Away...

Eliza Sherwood (played by Martha Kate Morgan) appears to be a whole lot of TROUBLE on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Unfortunately, foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) just can't see it.



When long-time family friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) suspects foster teenager Eliza has been stealing money from her handbag, she tries to raise the issue with Roo.



But Roo snaps back that Marilyn is being rude and judgemental!



Roo has high hopes for Eliza after enrolling her in the youth program run by Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



However, in a strange and creepy move, Eliza STEALS a baby scan photo from expecting dad Tane's bag...



When another teenager Scott (Finnian James) confronts Eliza about her bizarre behaviour, she SNAPS and punches him!

Eliza gets into a fight during the youth program on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane is alarmed by Eliza's violent behaviour on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) helps mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) out with his car restoration project at Summer Bay Auto.



Though Sonny can't help complain about his so-called best mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), the whole time!



Sonny pauses for thought after Theo tells him how much Remi has supported his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), since the death of her dad.



Will Sonny start to see that it hasn't all been sunshine and roses for Remi since he moved to Summer Bay?

