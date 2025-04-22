Home and Away spoilers: Tane warns Roo about troubled Eliza...

Will Roo listen to Tane's warning about Eliza's disturbed behaviour on Home and Away?

Alarm bells are ringing for Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) in the aftermath of Eliza Sherwood's (Martha Kate Morgan) violent behaviour during the youth program on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



When Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) later challenges foster teenager Eliza about punching Scott, she attempts to spin a lie about what really happened.



Will Roo be fooled by troublesome Eliza again?



Roo's worries deepen when she also finds out that Eliza stole the baby scan photo from Tane's bag.



Why?



Roo marches Eliza down to the gym where she orders her to return the stolen photo and apologise.



However, Tane remains concerned about Eliza's creepy and violent behaviour.



Will Roo start to listen when Tane suggests the youth program is not the right place for someone with deeper issues like Eliza?

Will Eliza get banned from attending the youth program on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) wants to celebrate now that his divorce to Imogen has been finalised.



Levi and girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), celebrate his new freedom over a bottle of champagne.



However, Mackenzie is thrown when Levi announces he has booked a holiday getaway to Queensland - where he wants to finally meet her brother, Dean Thompson!



Uh oh.



Is introducing Levi to hot-headed Dean really going to be a good idea?



PLUS, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is feeling under pressure at the board shop now that his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), has quit.



Abigail thought it would be a good idea for the couple to have some work/life space from each other.



But has she just made the situation worse by quitting her job at such short notice?

Is Mali annoyed with girlfriend Abigail for quitting her job at the board shop on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

