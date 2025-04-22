Home and Away spoilers: Tane warns Roo about troubled Eliza...

By published

Airs Friday 2 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Tane Parata, Roo Stewart
Will Roo listen to Tane's warning about Eliza's disturbed behaviour on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alarm bells are ringing for Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) in the aftermath of Eliza Sherwood's (Martha Kate Morgan) violent behaviour during the youth program on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

When Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) later challenges foster teenager Eliza about punching Scott, she attempts to spin a lie about what really happened.

Will Roo be fooled by troublesome Eliza again?

Roo's worries deepen when she also finds out that Eliza stole the baby scan photo from Tane's bag.

Why?

Roo marches Eliza down to the gym where she orders her to return the stolen photo and apologise.

However, Tane remains concerned about Eliza's creepy and violent behaviour.

Will Roo start to listen when Tane suggests the youth program is not the right place for someone with deeper issues like Eliza?

Home and Away spoilers, Eliza Sherwood

Will Eliza get banned from attending the youth program on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) wants to celebrate now that his divorce to Imogen has been finalised.

Levi and girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), celebrate his new freedom over a bottle of champagne.

However, Mackenzie is thrown when Levi announces he has booked a holiday getaway to Queensland - where he wants to finally meet her brother, Dean Thompson!

Uh oh.

Is introducing Levi to hot-headed Dean really going to be a good idea?

PLUS, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is feeling under pressure at the board shop now that his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), has quit.

Abigail thought it would be a good idea for the couple to have some work/life space from each other.

But has she just made the situation worse by quitting her job at such short notice?

Home and Away spoilers, Abigail Fowler

Is Mali annoyed with girlfriend Abigail for quitting her job at the board shop on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)

A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about home and away

Home and Away spoilers: Who does Eliza ATTACK?

Home and Away spoilers: Is Sonny jealous of Remi?

Home and Away spoilers: Who does Eliza ATTACK?
See more latest
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch