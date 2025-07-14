EastEnders spoilers: The Panesar house gets RAIDED by the Police!

Will Ravi's latest criminal activity be exposed when the Police come knocking at No.41 on EastEnders?

Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) is questioned by the Police on suspicion of drug dealing on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Thanks to some meddling by Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is onto both Ravi and his associate, Oki (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu)...

The rest of Ravi's family are left reeling when the Police arrive on Albert Square and demand to search No.41, looking for evidence of his criminal activity...



Meanwhile, Ravi's teenage daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) is not ready to go public with her pregnancy secret.



But when Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) catches Avani looking at a family planning website, will she guess the truth?

Ravi and his associate Oki are both in trouble with the Police on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Is someone about to find out Avani's pregnancy secret on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) wants a fresh start after selling the Queen Vic.



So she decides to come clean to Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) that he has a half-sister, Annie!



However, Linda is stopped in her tracks when Oscar threatens to tell his dad Max, who remains unaware of his young daughter Annie's existence...



Could this be the reason that Max Branning (played by Jake Wood) will be returning to Albert Square this autumn?



It has just been announced that the popular character will be back on screen after a four year absence.

Will Oscar tell his dad Max the truth about Annie on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

HE'S BACK! Max Branning will reunite with the Branning family in the Autumn on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer