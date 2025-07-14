EastEnders spoilers: The Panesar house gets RAIDED by the Police!
Airs Tuesday 22 July 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) is questioned by the Police on suspicion of drug dealing on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Thanks to some meddling by Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is onto both Ravi and his associate, Oki (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu)...
The rest of Ravi's family are left reeling when the Police arrive on Albert Square and demand to search No.41, looking for evidence of his criminal activity...
Meanwhile, Ravi's teenage daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) is not ready to go public with her pregnancy secret.
But when Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) catches Avani looking at a family planning website, will she guess the truth?
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) wants a fresh start after selling the Queen Vic.
So she decides to come clean to Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) that he has a half-sister, Annie!
However, Linda is stopped in her tracks when Oscar threatens to tell his dad Max, who remains unaware of his young daughter Annie's existence...
Could this be the reason that Max Branning (played by Jake Wood) will be returning to Albert Square this autumn?
It has just been announced that the popular character will be back on screen after a four year absence.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
