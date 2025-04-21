EastEnders spoilers: WHO offers to buy Avani some drugs?

Will Avani accept when Joel unexpectedly offers to pay drug dealer Declan for some weed?

Avani Nandra-Hart (played by Aaliyah James) is at odds with her mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) again on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Priya has been kicking-off again, after finding out the Police will be taking no further action after teenage daughter Avani's recent humiliating strip search at the Police Station.



Desperate to escape from the on-going drama at home, Avani tries to score some more weed from drug dealer, Declan (Alfie Cain).



However, Declan refuses to give Avani any weed for free.



But Avani is in for a surprise when new local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray), steps in to pay for it!



Does Joel want something from Avani in return?

WHY does Joel offer to buy Avani some weed from dealer Declan on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Priya gets some parenting advice from Yolande on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) and her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) are still sitting on their shock KILLER secret...



Nicola is furious about the way Teddy has handled the situation.



The fallout leads to some alarming consequences.



But for how much longer can Nicola and Teddy cover their tracks?



Later, Nicola is ambushed by an unexpected intruder while alone at Harry's Barn...



WHO is it?

PLUS, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) is pleased when he gets the chance to spend the afternoon with Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison).



However, the cosy movie date is interrupted by the rest of Johnny's family!

Harry remains unaware his parents Teddy and Nicola are hiding a sinister secret on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer