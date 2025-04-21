EastEnders spoilers: WHO offers to buy Avani some drugs?
Airs Wednesday 30 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Avani Nandra-Hart (played by Aaliyah James) is at odds with her mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) again on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Priya has been kicking-off again, after finding out the Police will be taking no further action after teenage daughter Avani's recent humiliating strip search at the Police Station.
Desperate to escape from the on-going drama at home, Avani tries to score some more weed from drug dealer, Declan (Alfie Cain).
However, Declan refuses to give Avani any weed for free.
But Avani is in for a surprise when new local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray), steps in to pay for it!
Does Joel want something from Avani in return?
Meanwhile, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) and her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) are still sitting on their shock KILLER secret...
Nicola is furious about the way Teddy has handled the situation.
The fallout leads to some alarming consequences.
But for how much longer can Nicola and Teddy cover their tracks?
Later, Nicola is ambushed by an unexpected intruder while alone at Harry's Barn...
WHO is it?
PLUS, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) is pleased when he gets the chance to spend the afternoon with Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison).
However, the cosy movie date is interrupted by the rest of Johnny's family!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Is Priya about to kick-off and get ARRESTED?
EastEnders spoilers: Will Nicola tell Teddy the truth about the MURDER?