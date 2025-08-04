EastEnders spoilers: Joel confronts Avani over secret pregnancy...

Things get heated when Joel demands to know why Avani didn't consult him over her pregnancy plans on EastEnders...

The fallout from Avani Nandra-Hart's (played by Aaliyah James) baby bombshell continues on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Despite his previous run-ins with Avani's protective dad, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), cocky Joel storms over to No.5A to confront Avani for keeping her pregnancy a secret and not consulting him.



However, Avani is not home and Joel gets into a confrontation with the teenager's parents, Ravi and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy).



As Joel tries to provoke Ravi, will he push the angry dad too far?



Meanwhile, Avani feels caught-in-the-middle of the family fallout.



And her day goes from bad to worse when Joel eventually gets in her face about what has happened.



However, when Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) steps in to drag Joel home and read him the riot act, she is shocked at how he responds...

Vicki catches Joel confronting Avani on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Ravi keep his cool when Joel barges into the Panesar house on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

ELSEWHERE on Albert Square, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) is busy job hunting.



She decides she is going to apply for a job advertised by market inspector, Mr Lister (Nick Wilton).



But considering Mr Lister's previous unwanted romantic interest in Honey, is this a wise move to get mixed-up with the man again?



Honey decides to apply for a job with market inspector Mr Lister on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer