EastEnders spoilers: Joel confronts Avani over secret pregnancy...
Airs Thursday 14 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
The fallout from Avani Nandra-Hart's (played by Aaliyah James) baby bombshell continues on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Despite his previous run-ins with Avani's protective dad, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), cocky Joel storms over to No.5A to confront Avani for keeping her pregnancy a secret and not consulting him.
However, Avani is not home and Joel gets into a confrontation with the teenager's parents, Ravi and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy).
As Joel tries to provoke Ravi, will he push the angry dad too far?
Meanwhile, Avani feels caught-in-the-middle of the family fallout.
And her day goes from bad to worse when Joel eventually gets in her face about what has happened.
However, when Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) steps in to drag Joel home and read him the riot act, she is shocked at how he responds...
ELSEWHERE on Albert Square, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) is busy job hunting.
She decides she is going to apply for a job advertised by market inspector, Mr Lister (Nick Wilton).
But considering Mr Lister's previous unwanted romantic interest in Honey, is this a wise move to get mixed-up with the man again?
READ MORE! Why is Moira ready to send Ross packing from Butler's Farm on Emmerdale?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.