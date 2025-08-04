TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, August 5, including Sewing Bee getting its first Korea Week

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, August 5 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm

The show looks east for its first Korea Week, with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young overseeing colourful challenges inspired by the country’s rich textile traditions. Esteemed designer Eudon Choi pops in as guest judge to add some serious fashion credentials, asking the sewers to first rustle up a jeogori – a traditional jacket that now adorns K-Pop stars.

Next up is a taekwondo-themed Transformation, then glamorous evening wear inspired by the cheollik, a Korean pleated overcoat. Nerves get a little fraught with perfectionist Eudon in the sewing room – can the bees honour his textile heritage while adding modern twists? You bee-tcha

The Hundred, BBC2, from 2.30pm

A new season of The Hundred kicks off with the title-holders starting the defence of their crowns against cross-town rivals at Lord’s. First, it’s women’s champions London Spirit, who face 2022 winners Oval Invincibles (start-time 2.45 pm), before their male counterparts take the field later on.

In the men’s edition (start-time 6.30 pm), the Invincibles are the team to beat as they begin their campaign for a third successive title. Expect fireworks!

Georgia & Tommy: Happy Essex After, ITV2, 9pm (ITVX box set)

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet first fell in love on TOWIE in 2014 and this three-part update follows the pair as they finally tie the knot. The couple have two children together, Brody and Gigi, and this series sees the family celebrate as Georgia and Tommy enjoy a lavish wedding in Majorca, with many of their fellow TOWIE stars in attendance. Continues until Thursday.

Do You Have ADHD?, C4, 8 pm

Despite a steep increase in diagnoses in the last decade, ADHD remains vastly underdiagnosed in Britain. According to the charity ADHD UK, of the estimated 2.6 million people who have the disorder, just one in nine has been diagnosed, and there are 200,000 people on the waiting list for an assessment.

This one-off aims to help in addressing that shortfall, as Dr Karan Rajan and Dr Clare Bailey Mosley examine each stage of an ADHD diagnosis, talking to experts about the complex behaviour associated with the condition, and offering practical advice for viewers who have experienced symptoms. A measured and informative approach amid much media clamour.