TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, August 5, including Sewing Bee getting its first Korea Week
Also on is The Hundred and Georgia and Tommy: Happy Essex After
Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, August 5 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm
The show looks east for its first Korea Week, with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young overseeing colourful challenges inspired by the country’s rich textile traditions. Esteemed designer Eudon Choi pops in as guest judge to add some serious fashion credentials, asking the sewers to first rustle up a jeogori – a traditional jacket that now adorns K-Pop stars.
Next up is a taekwondo-themed Transformation, then glamorous evening wear inspired by the cheollik, a Korean pleated overcoat. Nerves get a little fraught with perfectionist Eudon in the sewing room – can the bees honour his textile heritage while adding modern twists? You bee-tcha
The Hundred, BBC2, from 2.30pm
A new season of The Hundred kicks off with the title-holders starting the defence of their crowns against cross-town rivals at Lord’s. First, it’s women’s champions London Spirit, who face 2022 winners Oval Invincibles (start-time 2.45 pm), before their male counterparts take the field later on.
In the men’s edition (start-time 6.30 pm), the Invincibles are the team to beat as they begin their campaign for a third successive title. Expect fireworks!
Georgia & Tommy: Happy Essex After, ITV2, 9pm (ITVX box set)
Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet first fell in love on TOWIE in 2014 and this three-part update follows the pair as they finally tie the knot. The couple have two children together, Brody and Gigi, and this series sees the family celebrate as Georgia and Tommy enjoy a lavish wedding in Majorca, with many of their fellow TOWIE stars in attendance. Continues until Thursday.
Do You Have ADHD?, C4, 8 pm
Despite a steep increase in diagnoses in the last decade, ADHD remains vastly underdiagnosed in Britain. According to the charity ADHD UK, of the estimated 2.6 million people who have the disorder, just one in nine has been diagnosed, and there are 200,000 people on the waiting list for an assessment.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
This one-off aims to help in addressing that shortfall, as Dr Karan Rajan and Dr Clare Bailey Mosley examine each stage of an ADHD diagnosis, talking to experts about the complex behaviour associated with the condition, and offering practical advice for viewers who have experienced symptoms. A measured and informative approach amid much media clamour.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.