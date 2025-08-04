The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 4: ' just the two of us'

Grace is under a lot of pressure as Ridge tries to apologize to Brooke in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 4, 2025.

Be sure to sign up for the What to Watch Soapbox newsletter for all the latest daytime soap spoilers, rumors, opinions and more!

We begin the week in Italy, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is stunned to see Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) at the fountain. He admits he was a “jerk” about her taking over the company. Brooke says he ran straight to Taylor. Ridge says they knew all along that they would be in each other’s lives, and he loves her. He will always love her. Brooke loves him, too, and she wonders if that’s why he came there.

Bill (Don Diamont) brings Liam (Scott Clifton) a glass of water and asks if he needs anything else. Liam jokes about world peace, and Bill says there’s nothing he wouldn’t do. Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in and sees Liam on the couch and orders the patient to rest. Liam says he’s not planning on messing up his recovery, having “used up” all of his miracles. Bill says it was a miracle, courtesy of Dr. Grace Buckingham.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) ends a heated call, telling the caller to never bother her, or her daughters, ever again. She looks at her computer and we see a series of brain scans. She sighs.

Finn gives Liam a check-up and warns Liam to contact him with any sign of distress. Finn asks if Grace has mentioned physical therapy, but Bill says the fact that she hasn’t is a sign that it all worked. “Right, another miracle,” Finn says.

Grace snaps at the nurse bringing her new lab reports. She apologizes immediately, telling her that she’s “under a lot of pressure right now.”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ridge tells Brooke he’s sorry for misunderstanding her, and he doesn’t want her to doubt that he cares about her. Brooke wants to know what he really wants to tell her. They’re interrupted by Nick (Jack Wagner), who says he and Brooke have plans to spend the day together.

Finn has so many questions about Liam’s treatment. It’s such a huge accomplishment that could cure all kinds of cancers, and he’s stunned that no one knows about it. Bill says Liam was one of the first to receive the treatment, but Finn says things like this take so much time to be researched. Liam is happy that he had a chance at the surgery, and Bill is glad he had the money for it. Finn is stunned to learn it cost a million dollars.

Grace tells Paris she loves her and there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for her and her sister. She bids her daughter an emotional goodbye, then she goes to the computer and looks at the charts. She’s manipulating the data, deleting Liam’s scans entirely.

Eric (John McCook) wraps up a phone call. He’s looking for Ridge. His phone rings again, and it’s Donna (Jennifer Gareis), who misses her Honeybear. He reveals that Nick is in Naples and “he has an agenda” that includes Brooke and an engagement ring. And they were kissing. Donna asks if Ridge knows, and that’s why Eric needs to find Ridge. She agrees that it’s urgent.

Nick and Brooke enjoy melting gelato together, laughing as they lick it up before it spills. They’re having a good time.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn can’t believe Bill paid a million dollars for the surgery. Finn asks who he gave the money to, but Bill says time was of the essence, and he has no idea where the money went. He says Grace was upfront about the cost. Liam says it’s ironic that Grace was the one who saved him, given what the Buckingham family did to him and Hope and their baby.

Finn has talked to Steffy about the whole thing because Steffy bonded with Beth. He knows Steffy is grateful that she still has Beth in her life. Liam says it’s a twist that Reese Buckingham stole their daughter, and Grace gave him more time with her. “For a million dollars,” Finn muses.

Ridge walks into the hotel room, and he’s all worked up. He explains to his father that he told Brooke what Eric told him to say, but then Nick showed up. When he says she left with Nick, Eric says time is running out.

Nick shows off his new boat and asks Brooke if she’s “ready for a new adventure.”

At the hospital, Finn follows up about Liam and notes that there’s nothing in the system about Liam’s tumor. The only thing in the records is his brain bleed, but nothing else.

Liam says it was “cool” that Finn came to check on him. He’s also very aware of how lucky he is to have a father who could pay for the surgery. Bill is thankful he was able to help after what he did. Liam says the good news is they never have to deal with that again, and that Luna is dead and it’s over. Bill says they’ll never be able to forgive Grace for saving Liam’s life.

Grace thinks back to telling Finn about Liam’s brain tumor, that it’s inoperable, and it’s unusual in someone his age. Then she thinks about telling Bill that there’s a chance to save Liam for a million dollars. She thinks about Finn asking questions, just as Finn walks in. He says he was just at the Spencer Estate checking on Liam. She says it was nice for him to make a house call, but Finn reminds her that Liam is family. She says it’s lucky for Liam to have Finn, but Finn says it was lucky Bill had a million dollars. He wants answers.

Eric explains he saw Nick taking Brooke to the marina. It’s not just a cruise. Eric saw a ring and he thinks Nick is going to propose. Ridge is stunned.

Brooke wants to know about this adventure. Nick checks to make sure the boat is good to go and they have the green light. “Just the two of us,” Nick tells her.