The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 21, 2025: Liam reunites with his girls

We begin this week at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, where Bill, Finn (Tanner Novlan), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) tell Liam (Scott Clifton) that his tumor is gone. “It’s a major miracle,” Bill declares as Steffy and Hope tell him that he’s not going anywhere. Liam breaks into tears.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows that the timing of the Italy trip is challenging. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says they can cancel if they need to. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) agrees that the timing is horrible, but life is so short, and it’s important to be with loved ones. Katie (Heather Tom) and Will (Crew Morrow) burst into the office and tell everyone they talked to Bill and they have amazing news.

Electra (Laneya Grace) is in the design office with Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer), who is having trouble understanding how Liam could be shot and be dealing with brain cancer at the same time. “How is that fair?” she asks. “It’s not,” Electra agrees.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) gets a text from Bill expressing his gratitude for saving Liam. Bridget (Ashley Jones) walks into her office and says she needs to speak to her about Liam.

Ivy says she used to be close to Liam a long time ago. He was there for her at a low point in her life, and he’d do anything to help someone. She’s missed him, and now she’s thinking about him more than ever.

Will reveals that Liam had an experimental surgery for his brain cancer. “He’s cured,” Katie says. Everyone is speechless.

Grace says she’s been slammed at work. Bridget has been texting her nonstop, and she wants to know why Grace discharged him so soon.

Bill gets off the phone after revealing the good news to Will and Wyatt. Hope reiterates that Liam isn’t going anywhere. Steffy says he’s going to be with them for a very long time.

Electra says that it sounds like her aunt had “quite the romance” with Liam. Ivy admits they ended too soon because he was the best boyfriend she’s ever had. He’s so kind and affectionate and “the whole package.” Ivy jokes that none of Bill’s sons are like him, thank goodness. When Electra mentions seeing Liam at Il Giardino a while back and how it could have gone somewhere, Ivy admits that she thinks about that moment a lot.

Taylor points out that Finn did a lot of research, and this treatment must be very advanced. Ridge wants to focus on the fact that he’s going to live. Will always wanted to spend more time with Liam, and he’s not going to waste any time making up for lost time. Brooke can’t wait to learn more. Taylor is also curious and says she’ll call the hospital to get more information.

Bridget has so many questions about why Grace discharged Liam so soon. Grace isn’t having it. When her phone rings, Grace gives Bridget a dismissive look. Once she’s alone, Grace tells the caller that she was just about to call them back.

Hope and Steffy know Liam is tired, but he wants to see Kelly and Beth. Bill laughs as Liam asks to see them. Hope calls the nanny to bring them over. Finn pulls Bill aside to ask if he’s had any follow-up with Grace because cases like this seldom end up like this. Bill calls it a miracle, but Finn doesn’t look so sure.

Electra knew her aunt had a crush on Liam, unaware that she had such deep feelings for him. Ivy says that this situation makes her think about it even more, and she wishes she could have been there for him, but she didn’t know he was sick. Electra says Liam will still need love and support until he’s gone. Ivy can’t think about it. Electra says it’s weighing heavily on Will, too.

Will admits Bill has made some “boneheaded decisions,” but he feels bad about what happened. Ridge unleashes his frustration on Will, who says Bill is trying hard to make up for it. Taylor reports that her contact at the hospital says it was Grace who signed off on the discharge.

Bridget thinks back to Grace saying the tumor was inoperable and Finn saying there has to be more to what’s going on. She has even more questions now that Grace is acting so strangely. Grace, in the meantime, gets a message that the wire transfer was successful.

Hope says Liam looks better. Bill had no idea if it would work, but when Grace came to him and said they didn’t have time to think about it, he had to move. There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for his boy. Bill sits down at Liam’s bedside and says he’s so grateful that they got rid of the tumor. He apologizes for what happened with Luna. Bill loves Liam, and he’ll do anything for him. “Well, thanks for the surgery,” he says.

Hope announces that Finn is going to bring the girls up. Steffy knows the girls will be shocked to see him like that, but Hope says they’ll make sure they know he’s ok. When they come in, Hope tells Beth and Kelly that Liam was in the hospital, but he’s going to be ok. Beth asks if he’s all right. “Now that you guys are here, I’m the best ever,” he says. He starts showing off his equipment, including his tubes and “hat.” The girls watch as Bill, Steffy and Hope watch with smiles on their faces.

Katie knows what this news means for Steffy, Hope and their girls. Ridge says Liam took a bullet for Steffy and had a miracle cure in the same week. Taylor knows that there are questions lingering, but Liam is going to live. Brooke is content to know he’s not going anywhere.

Beth and Kelly ask questions about their father and all of the machines. Finn explains that they keep track of some cool stuff. When Kelly says Finn is “the best doctor,” Liam agrees with her. Hope and Steffy keep telling the girls that Liam isn’t going anywhere. Kelly wants another Daddy-Daughter dance, and Beth wants one, too. The girls tell him how much they love him. Bill looks on proudly. “Best million I ever spent.”

Grace looks at the wire transfer and thinks back to all of the details of Liam’s case, how the tumor was inoperable and how she told Bill the tumor was gone. She starts to hyperventilate when she hears Bill saying that the tumor has been removed.