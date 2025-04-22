The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 22, 2025: Steffy delivers bad news to Liam

Brooke and Eric reminisce while Liam tells Kelly a story in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 22, 2025.

We begin with a nighttime scene in Malibu. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) discuss Liam’s (Scott Clifton) condition even though he’s in the next room with Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay). Finn says surgery isn’t an option, but Steffy refuses to believe it.

Liam is struggling to keep his eyes focused on the story. Kelly presses him to keep reading, so he starts making up words. Kelly calls him out, so he tells her to read it to him because he’s “having a bit of trouble.” Kelly asks what’s wrong?

Eric (John McCook) is in the office on a call when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in. He’s talking about the upcoming fashion show and says the buyers are excited for couture to come back. When she says they’ve missed him in the office, Eric asks her if she misses Ridge? Brooke peruses the collection and thinks she sees the showstopper. He grabs her hand and asks again about Ridge. She admits she misses him but for now she’s just happy to have the Forresters back in the office. It’s like everything is falling into place.

Kelly asks if Liam is feeling OK. He says his eyes are tired so he offers to tell her a story. It's about a little girl whose name is also Kelly. He tells her the story but he knows something is wrong.

Steffy can’t believe Liam left the hospital to take Kelly to the dance. Finn praises Liam as a father while Steffy frets over the diagnosis and refuses to believe they don’t have any options.

Brooke admits she loves Ridge and misses him. Seeing him in the office only hurts her more because it makes her think about the future they had planned. She wishes she could forget it all, but Eric knows she can’t because he’s her person. Brooke remembers one of the shows they did when she came across the water in that year’s show-stopping gown. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in and sees them smiling, and he asks what’s happening?

Finn says Grace confirmed the diagnosis. Steffy can’t understand how Liam is dying and wants to know if they can treat the tumor at all. Finn feels terrible for his wife and hates giving her the news, but it’s the truth and there’s no avoiding it.

Liam tells the story of Kelly’s magical powers that can fend off villains and evil. When he reveals it’s “kindness” she laughs and says everyone has the ability to be kind. He says she uses kindness more than anyone and he loves how she watches over her brother and sister. Kelly wants her family to be together forever and Liam promises to be there with her forever. His eyes, however, reveal he’s not sure about his future.

Ridge thinks he knows what’s going on; that Brooke is hoping to see the showstopper. But he tells her it’s under lock and key. Brooke excuses herself, but not before Eric tells her to stop back in later. Once she’s gone, Eric gives his son a smile.

Liam tells Kelly to get ready for bed while he goes to talk to Finn and Steffy. Before he leaves, though, he tells Kelly he’s always going to be close by, no matter what.

Steffy says the doctors said Liam was improving. Finn acknowledges he was improving after the brain bleed, the tumor, though, is something else. He reminds Steffy about how Liam said his whole world revolves around being with his girls. She can’t picture a world where he’s not there to see them grow up. She knows Liam needs to be told about the diagnosis and Finn offers to do it, but she says she needs to be the one to do it.

Eric admits he was taking a “cruise” down memory lane in Portofino. Ridge says it was the most important piece Eric ever designed. Eric says he remembers how Ridge looked at Brooke and he can’t believe that Ridge left Brooke for Taylor just because she stepped into the CEO position during the takeover. He knows how much Brooke means to him. Eric’s assistant interrupts them, which gives Ridge a chance to think back to Portofino and how Brooke looked coming across the water. Eric smiles triumphantly, knowing he’s breaking Ridge’s resolve.

Steffy reaffirms she needs to be the one to tell him. Liam walks out and has a question for Finn, but when he sees Steffy and Finn’s expressions he knows something is wrong. Liam admits he’s tired but he’s worried about Steffy. Finn excuses himself to say goodnight to Kelly. Steffy tells Liam he made Kelly look like a princess and she’s never going to forget that night. Liam agrees, but he asks to sit down because his head hurts. Liam apologizes for getting there too late for the real dance, prompting Steffy to tell him she can’t believe he left the hospital and risk his health.

Liam says he’d do anything for his daughters after the way he grew up with his own father. When she breaks down in tears, Liam mistakenly thinks he did something wrong. She says she’s thinking about him and Kelly and how she’ll always cherish the moment. She says there are new test results but she doesn’t know how to tell him about it. “It’s not good,” she says. She reveals there’s a mass on his brain and the doctors say it’s “inoperable.” Liam watches in confusion as Steffy tells him he’s dying.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.