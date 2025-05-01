The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 1, 2025: 'love the ones you love'

Hope wants to know why Liam is staying with Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 1, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) is helping Liam (Scott Clifton) with his meds while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) prepares food. Liam doesn’t have an appetite, though, and he changes the subject to whether the kids know he’s staying with them. Steffy says Kelly will love having her dad there. He wants to keep his condition a secret, but Steffy says Hope needs to know.

Hope (Annika Noelle) gets home and thinks back to her conversations with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). She’s thinking a lot about him and his pleas to get back together.

Carter asks Electra (Laneya Grace) if she’s meeting Ivy at the airport to tell her the good news about the numbers. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says the numbers are great and he’s proud of her. She says it’s like a dream come true, and Will (Crew Morrow) agrees. Electra loves being there and being part of the Forrester team. Will asks how the new collection is going, and Electra says she needs to get back to work. Ridge says Will is doing a great job, too, so Will asks about a promotion, leading Ridge to make a joke. Once they’re alone, Carter admits he’s having trouble without Hope.

Hope calls Liam and asks about a playdate for Beth and her friend. Liam tells her that he’s staying at Steffy and Finn’s house while his house has plumbing issues. Hope can’t believe he’s there, and she says she’ll be right over. He gets off the phone, and Steffy says she respects his wishes, but he needs to tell Hope about his condition.

Will tells Electra that the paparazzi will soon be chasing after her with her newfound fame. She thinks she has a lot to learn, and seeing Will every day is part of the reason she loves coming to work.

Carter knows it’s a hard topic, but Hope is being punished for things he did. Ridge says it hurts him, too, because he was her stepdad. But he points out that Hope hasn’t seen what she’s done.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finn and Steffy think Hope needs to know what’s happening, but he thinks Hope has enough going on. Steffy says Liam will always be family, which Liam appreciates because he wants to hold onto family as much as possible. That’s why Steffy says he needs to tell Hope about what’s going on. There’s a knock at the door, and Finn answers. Hope immediately sees his hat and makes a joke, but he says he ran out of hair product. She asks how long he’ll be staying there, and Liam says he will be there as long as the repairs take. Steffy says she and Finn will get out of their way, and while she doesn’t say anything to Hope, she looks very sympathetic. Once they’re alone, Hope asks what’s really going on.

Ridge asks Carter if he really wants to talk about Hope. Carter doesn’t want to think about how Steffy changed Ridge and Eric’s minds, but Ridge says they never should have talked to him without Steffy. Carter asks if there’s any way Steffy might change her mind, and if Ridge is willing to ask the question.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn gets a call from Liam’s neurology team, who want him to come back for tests. Steffy can’t believe there’s nothing that can be done for him.

Hope wants to know what’s really happening. Liam struggles to find the words, but he says he mentioned plumbing problems to Steffy, and she invited him to stay. Liam knows things have been rough for Hope, so he didn’t want to bother, and he admits they haven’t talked in a long time. He wants to know how she’s doing and how things are going with Carter.

Will tells Electra that he has a confession to make. He wants her to know that everything in his life is about their relationship, and he never thought he’d fall for someone. He came home because he missed his mother, and she loves how much he loves his mother. Will says she’s the only reason he’s still in LA. She changed him, and he’s better for it.

Carter finds a file with Hope’s picture in it, and he starts thinking about Hope. He sends her a text asking to see her.

Hope says she can see that Liam is deflecting. She’s willing to let it slide, though, because he means so much to her and they have so many memories. She doesn’t want to mess anything up with him after all they’ve been through. Her situation with Carter reminds her of what happened with Liam, and Liam says he can see how much Carter means to her and how much Carter loves her.

When she gets Carter’s text, Liam tells her, rather forcefully, that she should text him back and tell him that she’ll meet up with him. Liam really wants her to make peace with everyone, including Ridge and Steffy. And he wants her to make peace with Carter because he really thinks it’s “going to be ok.” Hope says she’s forgotten how wise Liam can be. Liam tells her that time is precious and you have to “love the ones you love.”

Finn hates what Liam is going through, and he hates what it’s doing to Steffy. She says she’s thinking about what he did to save her grandfather, and she hopes the same thing can happen for Liam. She hates the idea of Kelly and Beth losing their father. She bursts into tears thinking about the fact that Liam is dying.